3 key observations from Game 1: Pittsburgh capitalizes

By J.J. Regan April 27, 2017 11:16 PM

The Pittsburgh Penguins seized the early series lead with a 3-2 victory in Game 1 on Thursday. Here are three key observations from the game.

1. Sidney Crosby is already having a better series than last year

Despite losing to the Penguins in last year’s series, the Caps actually played Crosby very tough, allowing him only two assists and no goal in six games. After Game 1, he already has two goals. That’s a bad sign. While limiting Pittsburgh’s secondary scoring will be key, Washington also cannot allow Pittsburgh’s top player to run wild on them. He will make them pay for every mistake they make.

2. Braden Holtby is still not at his best

After a shaky start to the Toronto series, Holtby rebounded with two strong performances in Games 5 and 6 to help lead the Caps to the series win. Thursday was a step back. You cannot blame him for the first goal. What is a goalie supposed to do on a 2-on-1 against Crosby? The second goal, however, Holtby got his glove on the initial shot by Olli Maatta, but was unable to catch it. The resulting rebound was tipped to Crosby for the goal. Make no mistake, these are the best two teams left in the playoffs. It will take a superhuman effort to win. Allowing three goals on 21 shots isn’t it. I still do not think it is time to even consider putting in Philipp Grubauer, however. Holtby is not the reason why the Caps are losing, he is just not playing at a level in which he will be able to steal a game for Washington anytime soon.

3. Pittsburgh forwards play incredibly high

All year Trotz has stressed to his forward the importance of getting back on defense and not getting caught too far up the ice. Pittsburgh‘s forwards do the exact opposite. When back on defense, the Penguins’ forwards play very high in the defensive zone. There were even times when a forward was skating at mid-ice when Washington was still attacking. Pittsburgh is a fast team that likes to push the rush. By playing so aggressive, they are able to get the puck out of the zone and push the attack faster. But this comes at a price as they leave themselves more vulnerable in the defensive zone. The Caps need to be aware of how quickly Pittsburgh can push the counter, but they also need to take advantage of their vulnerability defensively.

3 bold predictions for Game 2: Can the Caps even up the series?

By J.J. Regan April 29, 2017 4:18 PM

The Washington Capitals face a crucial Game 2 on Saturday (8 p.m., NBCSN) as they look to avoid a 2-0 deficit to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are three bold predictions for Game 2.

1. Both teams will get a power play in the first period

Be careful what you wish for. The Caps did everything they could to not talk about the officiating after Game 1, but it was clear they were unhappy that somehow they had not been given a single power play in Game 1. That won’t happen again. The referees will call a much tighter game on Saturday, but it will be tighter for both teams.

2. Washington will get at least 12 shots on goal in the first period

The Caps almost to a man lamented their poor start to Game 1. It wasn’t that they played particularly badly — the first period was rather even between both teams — it was the fact that the Penguins played so tentatively and Washington did not take advantage. They will come out guns blazing in Game 2 and fire as many shots as possible on net in the hopes they can catch Pittsburgh napping again.

3. Andre Burakovsky, Lars Eller or Tom Wilson will score

Who were the three players with the highest Corsi for percentage from Game 1? Burakovsky (83.33-percent), Wilson (79.31-percent) and Eller (78.79-percent). That means the third line was absolutely dominant.You can’t put up numbers like that and be held off the board forever, especially by a Penguins team that is without its top defenseman for the entire playoffs.

Barry Trotz tweaks Caps' lineup ahead of Game 2 vs. the Penguins

By Tarik El-Bashir April 29, 2017 2:37 PM

With the Caps’ fourth line struggling to generate offense, Coach Barry Trotz has decided to shake things up ahead of Saturday night’s pivotal game against the Penguins.

Paul Carey will make his postseason debut with Washington in Game 2, replacing Brett Connolly, who will be a healthy scratch.

Carey did not have a point in six regular season games with the Capitals but is a fast skater and a diligent forechecker. The 28-year-old will be skating in his first NHL playoff game since 2014 when he played sparingly in three games for the Avalanche.

“Just looking for a little bit of a fit,” Trotz said. Asked he told Carey, “I phoned him yesterday and said I think I’m going to put you in tomorrow. Enjoy it. Prepare yourself. You got this.”

Carey’s wheels figure to be an asset against a fast Pittsburgh team that’s in control after winning Game 1 on Thursday, 3-2.

“He’s a tremendous skater. He puts pressure on people,” Trotz said. “He can get to space. He’s a real good pro. He’s one of those quiet guys who prepares every day like he’s playing even if he’s not in the lineup.”

Carey conceded that he didn’t get much sleep Friday night but joked that he’s got fresh legs after sitting out the Caps’ first seven postseason games.

“I want to bring some speed, a little energy,” he said. “As you can see, I’m well rested right now. I’m hungry and ready to go.”

Carey will play alongside Jay Beagle and Daniel Winnik, both of whom are still looking for their first point. Connolly, who had played 10 or fewer shifts the past four games, also has not recorded a point. In fact, the fourth line’s only appearance on the score sheet thus far came courtesy of Tom Wilson’s unassisted overtime winner in Game 1 against Toronto. And Wilson, of course, has since been promoted to the third line.

“If our line can be effective by bringing some energy and wearing those guys down and also producing, that can really help us win,” Carey said.

Asked about centering Carey, Beagle said the journeyman is easy to play with.

“He’s easy to play with,” Beagle said. “Easy to read. A lot of speed. He’s got a complete game. Me and Winnie are excited to have him on, and we’ll try and play more in down in their end and get our cycle game going.”

Although Carey’s first NHL playoff experience was not extensive, he said the little time he received three years ago with the Avs should serve him well on Saturday.

“That definitely helps,” he said. “It’s a completely different beast from the regular season. The refs let everything go. It’s a man’s game. It’s a lot of fun.”

