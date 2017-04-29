Washington Capitals

Quick Links

3 bold predictions for Game 2: Can the Caps even up the series?

3 bold predictions for Game 2: Can the Caps even up the series?

By J.J. Regan April 29, 2017 4:18 PM

Trending Now

1:01

Niskanen evens Game 2 against old team with response goal

1:06

Caps pressure Pens, chaos breaks out in Game 2

1:14

Wizards' Brooks on how his team will defend Isaiah Thomas

0:46

Does Wall consider the Wizards and Celtics rivals?

5:17

What did Trevor Matich make of the Redskins draft class?

The Washington Capitals face a crucial Game 2 on Saturday (8 p.m., NBCSN) as they look to avoid a 2-0 deficit to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are three bold predictions for Game 2.

1. Both teams will get a power play in the first period

Be careful what you wish for. The Caps did everything they could to not talk about the officiating after Game 1, but it was clear they were unhappy that somehow they had not been given a single power play in Game 1. That won’t happen again. The referees will call a much tighter game on Saturday, but it will be tighter for both teams.

RELATED: Trotz tweaks lineup ahead of Game 2

2. Washington will get at least 12 shots on goal in the first period

The Caps almost to a man lamented their poor start to Game 1. It wasn’t that they played particularly badly — the first period was rather even between both teams — it was the fact that the Penguins played so tentatively and Washington did not take advantage. They will come out guns blazing in Game 2 and fire as many shots as possible on net in the hopes they can catch Pittsburgh napping again.

3. Andre Burakovsky, Lars Eller or Tom Wilson will score

Who were the three players with the highest Corsi for percentage from Game 1? Burakovsky (83.33-percent), Wilson (79.31-percent) and Eller (78.79-percent). That means the third line was absolutely dominant.You can’t put up numbers like that and be held off the board forever, especially by a Penguins team that is without its top defenseman for the entire playoffs.

MORE CAPITALS: Capitals vs. Penguins Game 2 how to watch

Quick Links

Barry Trotz tweaks Caps' lineup ahead of Game 2 vs. the Penguins

Barry Trotz tweaks Caps' lineup ahead of Game 2 vs. the Penguins

By Tarik El-Bashir April 29, 2017 2:37 PM

Trending Now

1:01

Niskanen evens Game 2 against old team with response goal

1:06

Caps pressure Pens, chaos breaks out in Game 2

1:14

Wizards' Brooks on how his team will defend Isaiah Thomas

0:46

Does Wall consider the Wizards and Celtics rivals?

5:17

What did Trevor Matich make of the Redskins draft class?

With the Caps’ fourth line struggling to generate offense, Coach Barry Trotz has decided to shake things up ahead of Saturday night’s pivotal game against the Penguins.

Paul Carey will make his postseason debut with Washington in Game 2, replacing Brett Connolly, who will be a healthy scratch.

Carey did not have a point in six regular season games with the Capitals but is a fast skater and a diligent forechecker. The 28-year-old will be skating in his first NHL playoff game since 2014 when he played sparingly in three games for the Avalanche.

“Just looking for a little bit of a fit,” Trotz said. Asked he told Carey, “I phoned him yesterday and said I think I’m going to put you in tomorrow. Enjoy it. Prepare yourself. You got this.”

RELATED: Caps won’t call Game 2 a must-win, but they know it is

Carey’s wheels figure to be an asset against a fast Pittsburgh team that’s in control after winning Game 1 on Thursday, 3-2.

“He’s a tremendous skater. He puts pressure on people,” Trotz said. “He can get to space. He’s a real good pro. He’s one of those quiet guys who prepares every day like he’s playing even if he’s not in the lineup.”

Carey conceded that he didn’t get much sleep Friday night but joked that he’s got fresh legs after sitting out the Caps’ first seven postseason games.

“I want to bring some speed, a little energy,” he said. “As you can see, I’m well rested right now. I’m hungry and ready to go.”

Carey will play alongside Jay Beagle and Daniel Winnik, both of whom are still looking for their first point. Connolly, who had played 10 or fewer shifts the past four games, also has not recorded a point. In fact, the fourth line’s only appearance on the score sheet thus far came courtesy of Tom Wilson’s unassisted overtime winner in Game 1 against Toronto. And Wilson, of course, has since been promoted to the third line.

“If our line can be effective by bringing some energy and wearing those guys down and also producing, that can really help us win,” Carey said.

Asked about centering Carey, Beagle said the journeyman is easy to play with.

“He’s easy to play with,” Beagle said. “Easy to read. A lot of speed. He’s got a complete game. Me and Winnie are excited to have him on, and we’ll try and play more in down in their end and get our cycle game going.”

Although Carey’s first NHL playoff experience was not extensive, he said the little time he received three years ago with the Avs should serve him well on Saturday.

“That definitely helps,” he said. “It’s a completely different beast from the regular season. The refs let everything go. It’s a man’s game. It’s a lot of fun.”

MORE CAPITALS: Capitals vs. Penguins Game 2 how to watch

Quick Links

Caps won’t call Game 2 a must-win, but they will hint at it strongly

Caps won’t call Game 2 a must-win, but they will hint at it strongly

By J.J. Regan April 29, 2017 12:24 PM

Trending Now

1:01

Niskanen evens Game 2 against old team with response goal

1:06

Caps pressure Pens, chaos breaks out in Game 2

1:14

Wizards' Brooks on how his team will defend Isaiah Thomas

0:46

Does Wall consider the Wizards and Celtics rivals?

5:17

What did Trevor Matich make of the Redskins draft class?

Game 2 is not a must-win game for the Washington Capitals. If they lose, the season isn’t over. They still get a Game 3 regardless of Saturday’s outcome. They even are still guaranteed at least a Game 4.

“It’s 1-0, it’s not 3-0,” Justin Williams said when asked about the team’s stress level. “We’re fine.”

“Stress level?” Alex Ovechkin said. “Everything’s fine. I don’t know, it’s not stress.”

RELATED: Trotz talks Kuznetsov growing into top player role

So it is not a stressed or desperate Caps team that will take the ice on Saturday. Washington will not be a team fighting for their playoff lives. Barry Trotz and Co. have a different mindset.

“There's only really one must game in the playoffs is when you've got three losses,” Barry Trotz said after Saturday’s morning skate. “There's only one must game. For us it's about being better. Tonight we're going to be better. We are going to be better. So are they though. It's the great thing about playoffs. You get to feel each other out. They're going to be better, we're going to be better.”

No, you will not see a panicked Caps team frantically fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. Instead, you will see a confident team looking to even up their series at 1 by being the better team.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t understand what’s at stake. They're not blind. Washington cannot afford to lose both games at home if they have any real hope of winning the series.

“Obviously it's an important game,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously we know we can't give them 2-0 lead."

“When you go into the playoffs and you're playing a championship-caliber team, you've got to go and be the better team plain and simple,” Trotz said. “They have the DNA, they've done it, they've put the Cup over their head. They've done all those things. We have to be the better team. Starting tonight, we have to be the better team.”

MORE CAPITALS: Capitals vs. Penguins Game 2 how to watch

Load more