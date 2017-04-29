3 bold predictions for Game 2: Can the Caps even up the series?

The Washington Capitals face a crucial Game 2 on Saturday (8 p.m., NBCSN) as they look to avoid a 2-0 deficit to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are three bold predictions for Game 2.
1. Both teams will get a power play in the first period
Be careful what you wish for. The Caps did everything they could to not talk about the officiating after Game 1, but it was clear they were unhappy that somehow they had not been given a single power play in Game 1. That won’t happen again. The referees will call a much tighter game on Saturday, but it will be tighter for both teams.
RELATED: Trotz tweaks lineup ahead of Game 2
2. Washington will get at least 12 shots on goal in the first period
The Caps almost to a man lamented their poor start to Game 1. It wasn’t that they played particularly badly — the first period was rather even between both teams — it was the fact that the Penguins played so tentatively and Washington did not take advantage. They will come out guns blazing in Game 2 and fire as many shots as possible on net in the hopes they can catch Pittsburgh napping again.
3. Andre Burakovsky, Lars Eller or Tom Wilson will score
Who were the three players with the highest Corsi for percentage from Game 1? Burakovsky (83.33-percent), Wilson (79.31-percent) and Eller (78.79-percent). That means the third line was absolutely dominant.You can’t put up numbers like that and be held off the board forever, especially by a Penguins team that is without its top defenseman for the entire playoffs.
MORE CAPITALS: Capitals vs. Penguins Game 2 how to watch