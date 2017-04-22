Maryland basketball legend to become Coppin State basketball coach

According to Don Markus of the Baltimore Sun, Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon will be named the head coach at Coppin State, his first men's head coaching job.

Former Terp Juan Dixon to be next men's basketball coach at Coppin State https://t.co/eOuEde09wp pic.twitter.com/am15Hqv898 — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) April 22, 2017

After his playing career wound down after stints in the NBA and Europe, Dixon joined Mark Turgeon's staff in College Park but was not retained after the 2015-16 season.

For 2016-17, Dixon took over the UDC women's basketball coaching job finishing with a 3-25 record, but only had nine scholarship athletes.

Dixon will take over a struggling Coppin State program that has only won 25 games in the past three seasons and hasn't finished with a winning record in the MEAC since 2011-12.

Coppin State became only the third No. 15 seed to top a No. 2 seed in 1997, but have only made the NCAA tournament one time since then (2008). Dixon will look to return Coppin State to the success it had during the 1990's.

MORE MARYLAND: Maryland lands graduate transfer from Duke