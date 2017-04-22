Maryland basketball legend to become Coppin State basketball coach

According to Don Markus of the Baltimore Sun, Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon will be named the head coach at Coppin State, his first men's head coaching job.
After his playing career wound down after stints in the NBA and Europe, Dixon joined Mark Turgeon's staff in College Park but was not retained after the 2015-16 season.
For 2016-17, Dixon took over the UDC women's basketball coaching job finishing with a 3-25 record, but only had nine scholarship athletes.
Dixon will take over a struggling Coppin State program that has only won 25 games in the past three seasons and hasn't finished with a winning record in the MEAC since 2011-12.
Coppin State became only the third No. 15 seed to top a No. 2 seed in 1997, but have only made the NCAA tournament one time since then (2008). Dixon will look to return Coppin State to the success it had during the 1990's.
The face of VCU basketball for the past several seasons, Mo Alie-Cox is heading to the professional ranks.
No, not as a player on the hardwood but rather as one on the gridiron.
On Thursday it was reported by multiple sources that Cox will sign with the Indianapolis Colts. It is expected that Cox will play primarily as a tight end for the Colts, after tailoring his NFL workouts last month to that position.
According to Mike Garafolo, Cox was deemed eligible for the NFL Draft by the league last season due to his previous red-shirted year. A year removed from draft eligibility, he is technically a free-agent.
At 6'7" and 250 pounds, he is a natural fit for the position. In addition he has a 7-1 wingspan and gigantic hands that make a basketball look small.
Cox joins a long list of converted basketball stars into NFL tight-ends. Most famous is perhaps Jimmy Graham of the Seattle Seahawks who played both basketball and football at the University of Miami. The list also includes Antonio Gates, new Colts teammate Erik Swoope, Martellus Bennett, and Julius Thomas just to name a few.
In his four year career with the Rams, Cox played 142 games and helped the team to NCAA tournament berth every season. In an interview with CSN last November, then-VCU head coach Will Wade said he'd received calls from NFL teams and scouts about Alie-Cox throughout his career.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Justin Jackson delivered the go-ahead three-point play and North Carolina scored the last eight points for a 71-65 win over Gonzaga and a title that heartbreakingly eluded the Tar Heels last year.
It was an ugly affair, filled with 44 fouls and 52 free throws but, ultimately, the contest with the result the Tar Heels (33-7) simply had to have.
This was their redemption season, and they closed the deal a year after losing on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to Villanova.
Carolina was down 2 with 1:40 left when Jackson took a pass under the bucket from Theo Pinson, made a layup and got fouled.
The free throw made it 66-65, and after a Gonzaga miss on the other end, Isaiah Hicks made a shot to help North Carolina start pulling away to the school's sixth title.
