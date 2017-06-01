Steelers and Ravens put rivalry on hold to celebrate "Say something nice day"

For those of you who weren't aware, today is "Say something nice day."

The Pittsburgh Steelers were kind enough to partake in the day, sending a heartfelt message to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens:

The Ravens kindheartedly replied.

The two bitter rivals will face each other in Week 4 and Week 14 of this season.

Look for the "Say something nice day" to be long forgotten when these two teams take the field.