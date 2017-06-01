Steelers and Ravens put rivalry on hold to celebrate "Say something nice day"

For those of you who weren't aware, today is "Say something nice day."
The Pittsburgh Steelers were kind enough to partake in the day, sending a heartfelt message to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens:
The Ravens kindheartedly replied.
The two bitter rivals will face each other in Week 4 and Week 14 of this season.
Look for the "Say something nice day" to be long forgotten when these two teams take the field.
The injury bug has bitten the Baltimore Ravens before the season has even started.
Second-year cornerback Tavon Young suffered a knee injury Thursday during practice. Young was trying to make an interception when he bumped into a fellow teammate.
The 23-year old was a big part of the Ravens defense last season as a rookie, starting the final 11 games of the season.
Young tallied more snaps than any other Ravens cornerback and finished the season with 53 tackles and two interceptions.
The Ravens are still waiting to hear about the severity of the injury.
You don't have to be a chick to enjoy watching the Bachelorette.
Several Ravens' players proved this when they came together at tight end Dennis Pitta's house Monday night to have a very manly Bachelorette series premiere watch party. Players included kicker Justin Tucker and QB Joe Flacco.
Justin Tucker wasn't too happy though with Pitta's screen size.
This wasn't the first time the guys got together to watch the Bachelorette . Last June during JoJo Fletcher's season, the squad got together to watch an episode where the Bachelorette and her suitors visited their arch rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Will the guys spend the off-season continuing to watch who gets the final rose?
MORE RAVENS:FORMER RAVENS SAFETY ARRESTED ON GRAND THEFT AND BATTERY CHARGES