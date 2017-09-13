Ravens RB Danny Woodhead expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury

CINCINNATI -- With Joe Flacco easing back in from a back injury, the Ravens went out and got a victory old-style.

Baltimore's rebuilt defense picked off Andy Dalton four times and forced him to fumble Sunday, and the Ravens pulled away to a 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that reminded them of the days when they'd win games with a defense that got into quarterbacks' heads.

"I like to see touchdowns, but if we've got to play lights-out defense, that's what we're going to do," said linebacker Terrell Suggs , who had a pair of sacks and tipped a pass.

The Ravens pressured Dalton into matching his career high for interceptions , three of them in the first half. Two were tipped, and the other was a throw he forced into double coverage in the end zone that C.J. Mosley picked off.

The Ravens took control with a pair of touchdowns 24 seconds apart late in the half. Flacco saw the Bengals ready to blitz with no defender in the middle of the field, and he hit Jeremy Maclin in stride on a slant for a 48-yard catch-and-run.

Two plays later, Suggs batted Dalton's pass high in the air and Lardarius Webb grabbed it. Terrance West's 2-yard touchdown run made it 17-0.

The Ravens didn't need anything else, given how the defense was dominating.

"Any time you get a shutout, it's huge," said safety Tony Jefferson, one of the new additions. "To do it today in the opener? Man!"

The Ravens' overriding question was how Flacco would hold up after missing all of camp and the preseason with a bad back. The defense made sure he didn't have to do much. Flacco was 9 of 17 for 121 yards with an interception against a defense missing suspended linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones.

"It was one of our old-fashioned games," said Flacco , in his 10th season. "It reminded me of one of our games when I was a rookie."

The Bengals had breakdowns everywhere as they were shut out in a season opener for the first time since 1979. They'd never been blanked in a home opener. The Bengals managed only 221 total yards and had nine penalties.

"This was as disappointing as it can be," coach Marvin Lewis said.

Baltimore has tormented Dalton like few others. He's had nine three-interception games during his career, four of them against Baltimore. His only other four-interception game also was against the Ravens in the 2013.

"It wasn't confusing," Dalton said. "I just didn't play well."

After missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, Baltimore put its emphasis on upgrading the defense. It paid off right away, with newcomer Brandon Carr getting the first interception .

Dalton was under heavy pressure behind Cincinnati's inexperienced line and finished 16 of 31 for 170 yards and was sacked five times.