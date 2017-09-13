Danny Woodhead was planning on making his comeback in 2017 after missing most of the 2016 season with a torn ACL.
Well, that comeback will have to be put on hold for a little while longer.
RELATED: NFL WEEK 1 POWER RANKINGS
The 32-year old running back is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to a league source of ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Ravens' RB Danny Woodhead expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury, per league source, which would make him a candidate for IR.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2017
Woodhead was a notable figure during the Ravens' opening drive against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. He had three receptions for 33 yards and one carry for four yards before slipping and immediately grabbing his hamstring. He eventually was helped off the field by trainers and carted to the locker room.
Woodhead was dealing with a hamstring injury during the preseason as well.
The Ravens signed Woodhead to a three-year, $8.8 million contract during the offseason.
MORE RAVENS: FOUR FORMER RAVENS HITTING BROADCAST BOOTH
Woodhead is no stranger to injury. In addition to missing most of the San Diego Chargers' 2016 season with a torn ACL, he missed the majority of the 2014 season with a broken fibula.
With Woodhead out, the Ravens still have Terrance West and Buck Allen at running back. After Sunday's game, quarterback Joe Flacco mentioned WR Michael Campanaro as a possibility. He has a similar build as Woodhead and has experience playing the position from his high school days. The team could also pull up running backs Alex Collins and Jeremy Langford from the practice squad.