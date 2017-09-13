Baltimore Ravens

Ravens RB Danny Woodhead expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury

ap_17253639595415.jpg
AP Images

By Lisa Redmond September 13, 2017 7:00 AM

By Lisa Redmond September 13, 2017 7:00 AM

Danny Woodhead was planning on making his comeback in 2017 after missing most of the 2016 season with a torn ACL.

Well, that comeback will have to be put on hold for a little while longer.

RELATED: NFL WEEK 1 POWER RANKINGS 

The 32-year old running back is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to a league source of ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Woodhead was a notable figure during the Ravens' opening drive against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. He had three receptions for 33 yards and one carry for four yards before slipping and immediately grabbing his hamstring. He eventually was helped off the field by trainers and carted to the locker room.

Woodhead was dealing with a hamstring injury during the preseason as well.

The Ravens signed Woodhead to a three-year, $8.8 million contract during the offseason.

MORE RAVENS: FOUR FORMER RAVENS HITTING BROADCAST BOOTH

Woodhead is no stranger to injury. In addition to missing most of the San Diego Chargers' 2016 season with a torn ACL, he missed the majority of the 2014 season with a broken fibula. 

With Woodhead out, the Ravens still have Terrance West and Buck Allen at running back. After Sunday's game, quarterback Joe Flacco mentioned WR Michael Campanaro as a possibility. He has a similar build as Woodhead and has experience playing the position from his high school days. The team could also pull up running backs Alex Collins and Jeremy Langford from the practice squad.

Ravens vs. Browns: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch, online stream

joeflacco.jpg

September 11, 2017 1:22 PM

September 11, 2017 1:22 PM

The Ravens' defense picked off Andy Dalton four times and forced him to fumble Sunday, helping Baltimore (1-0) end a five-game losing streak in Cincinnati. 

Three of Dalton's career high four interceptions came in the first half.

Joe Flacco was 9 of 17 for 121 yards with an interception in his first action since missing all of camp with a bad back.

RELATED: RAVENS DIDN'T SIGN KAEPERNICK AFTER SEEING GIRLFRIEND'S TWEET

Sunday, the Cleveland Browns come to Baltimore coming off a 21-18 loss to the Steelers in rookie QB DeShone Kizer's NFL debut.

Kizer finished 20 of 30 for 222 yards, while becomming the he 27th different quarterback to start for Cleveland since 1999

He also had his first career TD on a 1-yard sneak with 22 seconds left in the first quarter to tie it 7-all.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Ravens-Browns on Sunday.

Week 2 Ravens vs. Browns game info:

Who: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

What: Week 2 of the 2017 NFL Season

When: 1:00 p.m.. ET, Sept. 17 2017

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV Channel: CBS with Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, and Steve Tasker

Live Stream: NFL GamePass, CBS All Access

Radio: WBAL News Radio 1090

Point Spread: Ravens, -7.5

Over/Under: 41

Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain

MORE RAVENS: COACH HARBAUGH GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION THROUGH 2019

BALTIMORE RAVENS 2017 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1 (Sun, Sept. 10): at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m.

Week 2 (Sun, Sept. 17): vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m.

Week 3 (Sun, Sept. 24): at Jacksonville Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m.

Week 4 (Sun, Oct. 1): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 5 (Sun, Oct. 8): at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 (Sun, Oct. 15): vs Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.

Week 7 (Sun, Oct. 22): at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m.

Week 8 (Thur, Oct. 26): vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Sun, Nov. 5): at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10 (Sun, Nov. 12): BYE week

Week 11 (Sun, Nov. 19): at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12 (Mon, Nov. 27): vs. Houston Texans, 8:30 p.m.

Week 13 (Sun, Dec. 3): vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: (Sun, Dec. 10): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:30 p.m.

Week 15: (Sun, Dec. 17): at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: (Sat, Dec. 23): vs Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: (Sun, Dec. 31): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m.

Ravens pick off Andy Dalton four times, shutout Bengals 20-0

usatsi_10272470_141983962_lowres.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

By Associated Press September 11, 2017 8:12 AM

By Associated Press September 11, 2017 8:12 AM

CINCINNATI -- With Joe Flacco easing back in from a back injury, the Ravens went out and got a victory old-style.

Baltimore's rebuilt defense picked off Andy Dalton four times and forced him to fumble Sunday, and the Ravens pulled away to a 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that reminded them of the days when they'd win games with a defense that got into quarterbacks' heads.

"I like to see touchdowns, but if we've got to play lights-out defense, that's what we're going to do," said linebacker Terrell Suggs , who had a pair of sacks and tipped a pass.

RELATED: FORMER RAVENS HITTING BROADCAST BOOTH FOR RAVENS 2017 SEASON

The Ravens pressured Dalton into matching his career high for interceptions , three of them in the first half. Two were tipped, and the other was a throw he forced into double coverage in the end zone that C.J. Mosley picked off.

The Ravens took control with a pair of touchdowns 24 seconds apart late in the half. Flacco saw the Bengals ready to blitz with no defender in the middle of the field, and he hit Jeremy Maclin in stride on a slant for a 48-yard catch-and-run.

Two plays later, Suggs batted Dalton's pass high in the air and Lardarius Webb grabbed it. Terrance West's 2-yard touchdown run made it 17-0.

The Ravens didn't need anything else, given how the defense was dominating.

"Any time you get a shutout, it's huge," said safety Tony Jefferson, one of the new additions. "To do it today in the opener? Man!"

The Ravens' overriding question was how Flacco would hold up after missing all of camp and the preseason with a bad back. The defense made sure he didn't have to do much. Flacco was 9 of 17 for 121 yards with an interception against a defense missing suspended linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones.

"It was one of our old-fashioned games," said Flacco , in his 10th season. "It reminded me of one of our games when I was a rookie."

The Bengals had breakdowns everywhere as they were shut out in a season opener for the first time since 1979. They'd never been blanked in a home opener. The Bengals managed only 221 total yards and had nine penalties.

"This was as disappointing as it can be," coach Marvin Lewis said.

Baltimore has tormented Dalton like few others. He's had nine three-interception games during his career, four of them against Baltimore. His only other four-interception game also was against the Ravens in the 2013.

"It wasn't confusing," Dalton said. "I just didn't play well."

After missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, Baltimore put its emphasis on upgrading the defense. It paid off right away, with newcomer Brandon Carr getting the first interception .

Dalton was under heavy pressure behind Cincinnati's inexperienced line and finished 16 of 31 for 170 yards and was sacked five times.

