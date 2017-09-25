Baltimore Ravens

Quick Links

Ravens 2017 NFL Week 4 vs. Steelers: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch and Betting Odds

usatsi_10294369.jpg
USA Today Sports

Ravens 2017 NFL Week 4 vs. Steelers: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch and Betting Odds

By Michelle Martinelli September 25, 2017 2:13 PM

Trending Now

3:39

John Wall calls Trump's attacks on NFL, Warriors outrageous

6:47

Beal says Trump isn't acting presidential, professional

2:11

Bradley Beal calls Trump a 'clown' for protest comments

0:40

Zach Brown explains Redskins' unity against Trump's comments

3:27

Kendall Fuller breaks down his first career interception

It's probably safe to say the Baltimore Ravens would prefer to forget how badly their Week 3 London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars went. 44-7 isn't exactly a close loss. 

It was not good. Quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Ryan Mallett shared time on the field, but they only combined for a total of 64 yards. Unfortunately for the veteran, Flacco threw two interceptions while Mallett helped get the Ravens' only touchdown. Meanwhile, Blake Bortles completed 20-of-31 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns against Baltimore.

But it's a new week, and as the Ravens head into Week 4's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, they're still 2-1 on the season and looking to add another notch to the win column. But the Steelers are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking 23-17 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3. 

Ahead of Baltimore's game against the Steelers on Sunday, here's everything you need to know.

RELATED: Ravens and Jaguars take a knee for national anthem

NFL Week 4 Ravens vs. Steelers:

Who: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

What: Week 4 of the 2017 NFL Season

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

When: Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: NFL GamePassCBS All Access

Radio: WBAL News Radio 1090

Betting odds: According to OddsShark.com, the Steelers are a 2.5-point favorite. 

BALTIMORE RAVENS 2017 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1 (Sun, Sept. 10): 20-0 win at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2 (Sun, Sept. 17): 24-10 win vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 3 (Sun, Sept. 24): 44-7 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Week 4 (Sun, Oct. 1): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 5 (Sun, Oct. 8): at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 (Sun, Oct. 15): vs Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.

Week 7 (Sun, Oct. 22): at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m.

Week 8 (Thur, Oct. 26): vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Sun, Nov. 5): at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10 (Sun, Nov. 12): BYE week

Week 11 (Sun, Nov. 19): at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12 (Mon, Nov. 27): vs. Houston Texans, 8:30 p.m.

Week 13 (Sun, Dec. 3): vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: (Sun, Dec. 10): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:30 p.m.

Week 15: (Sun, Dec. 17): at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: (Sat, Dec. 23): vs Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: (Sun, Dec. 31): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m.

MORE RAVENS: Ray Lewis nominated for 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

Quick Links

Ravens, Jaguars players kneel during national anthem

dkfigtyw4aanub8.jpg
@BleacherReport

Ravens, Jaguars players kneel during national anthem

By Cam Ellis September 24, 2017 9:52 AM

Trending Now

3:39

John Wall calls Trump's attacks on NFL, Warriors outrageous

6:47

Beal says Trump isn't acting presidential, professional

2:11

Bradley Beal calls Trump a 'clown' for protest comments

0:40

Zach Brown explains Redskins' unity against Trump's comments

3:27

Kendall Fuller breaks down his first career interception

On a day when many NFL players are expected to show some type of protest, the Ravens and Jaguars got an early start. 

Before their game in London kicked off this morning, players and coaches stood with linked arms during the playing of the national anthem. Several players on both teams also took a knee:

The protests are in response to comments made over the weekend from President Trump, who, at a rally, advocated for the firing of any player who took a knee during the national anthem. 

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti also issued this statement:

Players all across the league are expected to take similar action this afternoon and tonight. 

Quick Links

Ravens vs. Jaguars in London: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch, online stream

usatsi_10288458_141983962_lowres.jpg
AP Images

Ravens vs. Jaguars in London: Date, time, TV channel, how to watch, online stream

By Lisa Redmond September 18, 2017 5:29 PM

Trending Now

3:39

John Wall calls Trump's attacks on NFL, Warriors outrageous

6:47

Beal says Trump isn't acting presidential, professional

2:11

Bradley Beal calls Trump a 'clown' for protest comments

0:40

Zach Brown explains Redskins' unity against Trump's comments

3:27

Kendall Fuller breaks down his first career interception

The Ravens are looking to go 3-0 this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The only minor difference in this game than from most, they'll be playing 3,628 miles away in London, England.

MORE RAVENS: RAY LEWIS NOMINATED FOR 2018 PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS

The Jaguars are coming off a 37-16 loss at home against the Tennessee Titans. In Week 1 however, they defeated the Houston Texans 29-7.

Quarterback Blake Bortles completed 20 of 34 passes in Sunday's game for 211 yards and a touchdown. Bortles also threw two interceptions.

The Ravens are 2-0 after shutting out the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and dominating the Cleveland Browns 24-10 at home in Week 2.

One major blow the Ravens took in Sunday's game against the Browns was losing Pro-Bowl guard Marshall Yanda to a season-ending ankle injury.

RELATED: RAY LEWIS CLAIMS RAVENS DIDN'T SIGN KAEPERNICK AFTER GIRLFRIEND'S TWEET

To make up for a major loss on offense, the defense will continue to have to prove they are a powerhouse figure in the league.

In the Ravens' first two regular season games, the defense has had eight interceptions and two forced fumbles.

And as far as quarterback Joe Flacco, who was absent from the preseason with a back injury, he's thrown for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

There will be no sleeping in on Sunday morning with kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. CSN has all the info you need to watch the guys in the U.K..

Week 3 Ravens vs. Jaguars in London game info:

Who: Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

What: Week 3 NFL's International Series 

When: 9:30 a.m.. ET, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo, NFL Game Pass, NFL Mobile, Baltimore Ravens website

Radio: WBAL New Radio 1090 

Point Spread: Baltimore, -3.5

Over/Under: 39.5

Weather: 71 degrees, partly cloudy

BALTIMORE RAVENS 2017 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1 (Sun, Sept. 10): at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (W)

Week 2 (Sun, Sept. 17): vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (W)

Week 3 (Sun, Sept. 24): at Jacksonville Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m.

Week 4 (Sun, Oct. 1): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 5 (Sun, Oct. 8): at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 (Sun, Oct. 15): vs Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.

Week 7 (Sun, Oct. 22): at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m.

Week 8 (Thur, Oct. 26): vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Sun, Nov. 5): at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10 (Sun, Nov. 12): BYE week

Week 11 (Sun, Nov. 19): at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12 (Mon, Nov. 27): vs. Houston Texans, 8:30 p.m.

Week 13 (Sun, Dec. 3): vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: (Sun, Dec. 10): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:30 p.m.

Week 15: (Sun, Dec. 17): at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: (Sat, Dec. 23): vs Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: (Sun, Dec. 31): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m.

Load more