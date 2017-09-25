Ravens 2017 NFL Week 4 vs. Steelers: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch and Betting Odds

It's probably safe to say the Baltimore Ravens would prefer to forget how badly their Week 3 London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars went. 44-7 isn't exactly a close loss.

It was not good. Quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Ryan Mallett shared time on the field, but they only combined for a total of 64 yards. Unfortunately for the veteran, Flacco threw two interceptions while Mallett helped get the Ravens' only touchdown. Meanwhile, Blake Bortles completed 20-of-31 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns against Baltimore.

But it's a new week, and as the Ravens head into Week 4's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, they're still 2-1 on the season and looking to add another notch to the win column. But the Steelers are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking 23-17 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Ahead of Baltimore's game against the Steelers on Sunday, here's everything you need to know.

RELATED: Ravens and Jaguars take a knee for national anthem

NFL Week 4 Ravens vs. Steelers:

Who: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

What: Week 4 of the 2017 NFL Season

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

When: Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: NFL GamePass, CBS All Access

Radio: WBAL News Radio 1090

Betting odds: According to OddsShark.com, the Steelers are a 2.5-point favorite.

BALTIMORE RAVENS 2017 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1 (Sun, Sept. 10): 20-0 win at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2 (Sun, Sept. 17): 24-10 win vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 3 (Sun, Sept. 24): 44-7 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Week 4 (Sun, Oct. 1): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 5 (Sun, Oct. 8): at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6 (Sun, Oct. 15): vs Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m.

Week 7 (Sun, Oct. 22): at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m.

Week 8 (Thur, Oct. 26): vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Sun, Nov. 5): at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m.

Week 10 (Sun, Nov. 12): BYE week

Week 11 (Sun, Nov. 19): at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12 (Mon, Nov. 27): vs. Houston Texans, 8:30 p.m.

Week 13 (Sun, Dec. 3): vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: (Sun, Dec. 10): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:30 p.m.

Week 15: (Sun, Dec. 17): at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: (Sat, Dec. 23): vs Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: (Sun, Dec. 31): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m.

MORE RAVENS: Ray Lewis nominated for 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class