Baltimore Ravens

Quick Links

NFL Schedule Release: What we already know about 2017 Ravens slate

NFL Schedule Release: What we already know about 2017 Ravens slate

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC April 20, 2017 1:01 PM

Trending Now

0:30

Jason Smith on Wizards' plan for game 3

0:50

Jason Smith on what makes Scott Brooks a great coach

1:23

Smith says Wizards want to make sure they're the aggressors

1:32

Jason Smith has an interesting routine during each game

1:01

Wyshynski sees a tough battle if Caps play Pens

With the NFL schedule being released on Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens already know which teams they will be up against to make postseason after missing out in back-to-back years. 

First the team will play six games against their division, both a home and an away matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cleveland Browns. Throughout the past several seasons, the league has back-loaded the schedule with divisional matchups in order to keep most teams' playoff hopes alive. Typically three of those six games will be post-Thanksgiving, with one also within the season's first three weeks. As always (except last year), one of the Ravens-Steelers matchups will sure to be on primetime.

In this year's cycle, the Ravens will face off against the AFC South and the NFC North, which means three more playoff teams from last year, the Lions, Packers, and Texans. Tough road games will include at Green Bay and an 'away game' against the Jaguars played in London (typically scheduled in the middle weeks of the season).

MORE RAVENS: An ex-Ravens heart is keeping an MLB legend alive

As the second place finishers in the AFC North, the squad will host the Dolphins and travel to Oakland for the 16 game schedule. Both those units took home the AFC Wild Card slots in 2017. 

The timing of the Green Bay and Oakland road games will be critical in the season. Field conditions inside Oakland Alameda Coliseum have never been the best when the Oakland Athletics games are still going on in September and potentially October. Meanwhile a trip to Lambeau in late November or December will surely be a dreaded matchup where temperatures hover around zero degrees.

Last year the team finished with a tough stretch against the Cowboys, Bengals, Dolphins, Patriots, Eagles, Steelers, and Bengals again. Make that three playoff teams and three divisional rivals in the final seven games. Odds would favor the Ravens getting a better balance this go around.

On Thanksgiving do not expect the Ravens to back in the limelight. With the team playing the Detroit Lions at home and the Redskins reportedly taking the primetime slot, there would be no room for Baltimore. In addition, they played against Pittsburgh on Christmas this past season. A shame for the team which is 2-0 on turkey day in their franchise's history.

There is also an indication for an uptick in primetime games for the Ravens with the team only having two last year, their lowest since 2006. Three total games were broadcast on national television. 

<<<<<FULL NFL Mock Draft Version 8.0>>>>>

Quick Links

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison after apparent suicide

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison after apparent suicide

By JP Finlay April 19, 2017 7:16 AM

Trending Now

0:30

Jason Smith on Wizards' plan for game 3

0:50

Jason Smith on what makes Scott Brooks a great coach

1:23

Smith says Wizards want to make sure they're the aggressors

1:32

Jason Smith has an interesting routine during each game

1:01

Wyshynski sees a tough battle if Caps play Pens

Massachusetts prison officials found former New England Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez dead in his cell on Wednesday morning after an apparent suicide. Hernandez apparently hanged himself using a bed sheet attached to his cell window a little after 3 a.m., per prison officials.

Hernandez was serving a life-sentence for the 2015 first-degree murder conviction in the death of Odin Lloyd. Last week, Hernandez was found not guilty of a 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston.

It's only a footnote in the story now, but Hernandez once showed great promise as a tight end for the Patriots. In three seasons from 2010 to 2012, he piled up nearly 2,000 receiving yards on 175 catches to go with 18 touchdowns. 

CSN New England will have much more on the story.

Quick Links

Former Raven Todd Heap accidentally hits, kills his young daughter

ap_110115143742.jpg

Former Raven Todd Heap accidentally hits, kills his young daughter

By Cam Ellis April 15, 2017 12:34 PM

Trending Now

0:30

Jason Smith on Wizards' plan for game 3

0:50

Jason Smith on what makes Scott Brooks a great coach

1:23

Smith says Wizards want to make sure they're the aggressors

1:32

Jason Smith has an interesting routine during each game

1:01

Wyshynski sees a tough battle if Caps play Pens

Tragic news came out of Arizona this morning, as reports have surfaced that on Friday, former Ravens tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his daughter while trying to move his truck. 

According to an ESPN report, Heap, who resides with his family in Arizona, accidentally hit his daughter while trying to move his truck in his driveway. She was taken to a hospital, eventually passing away there. 

The Ravens released this statement about the incident: 

Load more