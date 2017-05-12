Boston based brewery trolls the Ravens with 'Is Joe Flacco Elite?' cans

Ever since hoisting the Lombardy trophy in Super Bowl XLVII and being named its MVP, many have brought up the question is, "Joe Flacco an elite QB?"

If you were to ask Ravens’ fans, their answer would simply be yes. To other football fans, though, the answer is still up for grabs. It’s been such a topic of discussion that it was even asked to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump who gave this response:

Behind the Steelers, the Patriots are at the top of the list of Ravens rivals. So, to poke some fun at the Ravens during the offseason, Tree House Brewing Co. (a Boston brewery) sent several of their cans to the Ravens training facility with “Is Joe Flacco Elite?” scanned on the bottom of them. The special cans the Ravens received are just a couple out of 12,000 printed.

When it comes to hiring employees that are Pats fans, the Boston brewery takes it very seriously.

"We ask everyone if they are a Pats fan," co-owner of the brewery Dean Rohan said. "I know it's not legal, but you have to be a Pats fan to be here."

Andrew Pillsbury, who is a packaging line operator for the brewery, came up with the idea. When asked if he thinks Flacco is elite or not, he said, "We go back and forth. In the regular season, he doesn't look too elite. But sometimes he comes through there in the playoffs, and it gives us a little scare. But we got Tom Brady, so we're not really worried."

Will the Ravens respond and send the Pats a case of Natty Boh?

