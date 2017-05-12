Boston based brewery trolls the Ravens with 'Is Joe Flacco Elite?' cans

Ever since hoisting the Lombardy trophy in Super Bowl XLVII and being named its MVP, many have brought up the question is, "Joe Flacco an elite QB?"
If you were to ask Ravens’ fans, their answer would simply be yes. To other football fans, though, the answer is still up for grabs. It’s been such a topic of discussion that it was even asked to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump who gave this response:
Behind the Steelers, the Patriots are at the top of the list of Ravens rivals. So, to poke some fun at the Ravens during the offseason, Tree House Brewing Co. (a Boston brewery) sent several of their cans to the Ravens training facility with “Is Joe Flacco Elite?” scanned on the bottom of them. The special cans the Ravens received are just a couple out of 12,000 printed.
When it comes to hiring employees that are Pats fans, the Boston brewery takes it very seriously.
"We ask everyone if they are a Pats fan," co-owner of the brewery Dean Rohan said. "I know it's not legal, but you have to be a Pats fan to be here."
Andrew Pillsbury, who is a packaging line operator for the brewery, came up with the idea. When asked if he thinks Flacco is elite or not, he said, "We go back and forth. In the regular season, he doesn't look too elite. But sometimes he comes through there in the playoffs, and it gives us a little scare. But we got Tom Brady, so we're not really worried."
Will the Ravens respond and send the Pats a case of Natty Boh?
MORE RAVENS: FORMER RAVEN JUSTIN FORSETT RETIRES
Former Ravens WR Torrey Smith and wife Chanel helped give dozens of animals a happy home over the weekend.
While attending the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS)"Pawject Runway" event, the Smith's decided to cover the cost of the adoption fees for 46 animals. BARCS took to their Facebook page to show their appreciation stating:
This year, Torrey surprised us all with a special announcement. He explained that before the show, he and his wife Chanel were discussing what more they could do for all the homeless animals they spent time with backstage. They wanted to make sure that every single one of them had an adoption application by the end of the night. Torrey and Chanel decided that they would cover the adoption fees for every single cat and dog at Pawject Runway—46 animals, wow! The Smith family went above and beyond, making an extra donation on top of each animals' adoption fees. It was the best finale we could ask for.
Smith is originally from Virginia but has deep roots in Baltimore. He attended the University of Maryland before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2011. Smith played 4 seasons with the team, including their 2013 Super Bowl winning season, before signing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He is currently on a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE RAVENS: HEAP FAMILY ASKS FOR KINDNESS IN WAKE OF TRAGEDY
After nine seasons in the NFL, former Ravens running back Justin Forsett announced he is retiring on Wednesday.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Forsett played for seven different teams, with his two most productive seasons coming in 2014-15 with the Ravens. In 2014, Forsett had a career-year and was named to the Pro Bowl after a season in which he amassed 1,266 yards on the ground to go along with eight touchdowns.
The following season, Forsett only started 10 games before suffering a broken arm against the St. Louis Rams that ended his season.
Last season, Forsett appeared in just nine games between the Ravens, Broncos and Lions.
Forsett, who was a seventh-round draft pick in 2008, was a great example of a player who wasn't the biggest or fastest, but still found a way to have a long and productive career in the NFL. Right after the 2017 NFL Draft, he penned a letter of encouragement to the current rookies who signed with teams as undrafted free agents.
More Ravens: Heap family asks for kindness after death of their three-year old daughter Holly