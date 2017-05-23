Baltimore Ravens players have a very manly Bachelorette watch party

You don't have to be a chick to enjoy watching the Bachelorette.
Several Ravens' players proved this when they came together at tight end Dennis Pitta's house Monday night to have a very manly Bachelorette series premiere watch party. Players included kicker Justin Tucker and QB Joe Flacco.
Justin Tucker wasn't too happy though with Pitta's screen size.
This wasn't the first time the guys got together to watch the Bachelorette . Last June during JoJo Fletcher's season, the squad got together to watch an episode where the Bachelorette and her suitors visited their arch rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Will the guys spend the off-season continuing to watch who gets the final rose?
MORE RAVENS:FORMER RAVENS SAFETY ARRESTED ON GRAND THEFT AND BATTERY CHARGES
Ex-Ravens safety Matt Elam was arrested for the second time in less than three months after an altercation with his girlfriend at her home in Delray Beach, Fla.
Police say Elam was arrested on grand theft and domestic battery charges after a fight broke out between the two around 4 a.m. Monday.
The former Florida Gators star — who was selected by the Ravens with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, came to the residence to retrieve his car, but fled on foot with his girlfriend's cell phone after she wouldn't give him any money, according to TMZ, which first broke the story.
Elam could face up to five years in prison under Florida law which lists grand theft of more than $300 a third degree felony, according to USA Today.
The 25-year-old was arrested in February for possession over 120 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of oxycodone, after which the Ravens announced their plans for the future did not include Elam.
Elam is currently being held on a $4,500 bond at the Palm Beach County jail.
With the bulk of football in the books until training camps open in July, projection season is upon us.
In this space, we’re looking ahead to Fantasy Football.
Rather than start with the obvious headliners like Aaron Rodgers, Ezekiel Elliott, Julio Jones and Rob Gronkowski, let’s dive into the new guys.
2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL: TOP 10 ROOKIE RUNNING BACKS
Along with Elliott, Dak Prescott, Sterling Shepard and Michael Thomas were among the rookies who produced and then some in 2016. Based on the early rounds of the 2017 draft, there’s hope for even more
first-year standouts.
Starting with the Bears selecting quarterback Mitch Trubisky second overall, 19 skill players were drafted in the first and second round.
That includes former LSU star Leonard Fournette, who headlines the running back class.
Here’s my look at the top 10 rookie runners with the 2017 fantasy football season in mind.
