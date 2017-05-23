Baltimore Ravens players have a very manly Bachelorette watch party

You don't have to be a chick to enjoy watching the Bachelorette.

Several Ravens' players proved this when they came together at tight end Dennis Pitta's house Monday night to have a very manly Bachelorette series premiere watch party. Players included kicker Justin Tucker and QB Joe Flacco.

Justin Tucker wasn't too happy though with Pitta's screen size.

This wasn't the first time the guys got together to watch the Bachelorette . Last June during JoJo Fletcher's season, the squad got together to watch an episode where the Bachelorette and her suitors visited their arch rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Will the guys spend the off-season continuing to watch who gets the final rose?

