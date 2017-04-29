Baltimore Orioles

Yankees have another power surge in rout of Orioles

Yankees have another power surge in rout of Orioles

By Associated Press April 29, 2017 4:48 PM

NEW YORK -- Young and old, from top to bottom, the New York Yankees are quickly growing into a powerful force at the plate.

Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge and the thundering Yankees picked up right where they left off the previous night, steamrolling past the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Gardner homered twice from the leadoff spot and had his first four RBIs of the season. Austin Romine, the No. 9 batter, also went deep and knocked in five runs.

"It's fun when everybody's hittin' the ball out of the yard," Romine said. "We're enjoying it and we're just trying to stay on the roll, ride the wave."

Judge, not to be outdone, clocked his latest colossal homer and scored four times as the Yankees won their 14th in 17 games to boost the top record in the majors to 15-7. They are 10-1 at home.

And all this without injured catcher Gary Sanchez, who did his own Babe Ruth impression as a rookie last year with 20 homers and a whopping 1.032 OPS in 53 games.

"We've gotten contributions from everybody, all over the place, and that's why we've been successful," manager Joe Girardi said.

Michael Pineda (3-1) did not allow an earned run in 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight, and the Yankees knocked Baltimore out of first place in the AL East for the first time this season.

Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez (1-1) got chased with one out in the fourth for the second consecutive start. The veteran right-hander issued three costly walks and was tagged for a season-high seven runs -- six earned.

"I'm not helping the team at all," said Jimenez, who has a 7.43 ERA after five starts. "I have to find a way to get back on track and I know I can."

In a series-opening slugfest Friday night, the Yankees hit five homers and rallied from eight runs down for a 14-11 victory capped by Matt Holliday's three-run shot in the 10th inning.

Less than 15 hours later, it was a little guy who got them going.

Gardner, who began the day batting .188, sent Jimenez's second pitch into the second deck in right field for his seventh leadoff homer. It was his first long ball since July 30 last season, ending droughts of 66 games and 261 at-bats.

"Two or three years, it seemed like," Gardner said. "Guys have been giving me a hard time, asking me how many I've got. So it's nice to get that first one out of the way."

In the second, the 33-year-old Gardner added a three-run shot for his third career multihomer game.

Romine hit a sacrifice fly in the second, a two-run single in the fourth and a two-run homer in the sixth, making him the first No. 9 batter with a five-RBI game for the Yankees since Girardi drove in seven runs during a 21-3 rout at Texas in August 1999.

Judge, the muscular, 6-foot-7 rookie who entered tied for the AL lead in homers, socked his 10th of the year in the seventh inning, an opposite-field shot that soared beyond the right-center bullpen.

It was his third home run in two days and fourth in four games. Judge also walked twice and singled during a perfect afternoon at the plate.

"We knew he was extremely talented," Girardi said. "It's been fun to watch, I can tell you that."

RELATED: ORIOLES EIGHT RUN LEAD NOT ENOUGH TO HOLD OFF YANKEES

Orioles' eight run lead not enough to hold off Yankees

brad_brach_orioles_usat.jpg
USA Today Sports

Orioles' eight run lead not enough to hold off Yankees

By Associated Press April 28, 2017 11:17 PM

NEW YORK -- Matt Holliday hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees completed a stunning rally from an eight-run deficit, outslugging the Baltimore Orioles 14-11 on Friday night.

In a game of home run derby, Starlin Castro tied it with a two-run drive that capped a three-run burst in the ninth off Brad Brach. Then in the 10th, Holliday hit the eighth home run of the evening -- five by the Yankees -- with one out off Jayson Aquino (1-1).

"I was all nervous with Adam Jones out there," Holliday said of the Orioles' Gold Glove center fielder. "Just enough to get it over the fence."

Down 9-1 in the sixth, the Yankees pulled off their biggest comeback since overcoming a 9-0 gap to beat Boston 15-9 in 2012.

On the first true spring-like day in New York, the ball was flying. Featured were all kinds of monster shots -- cleanup men Jacoby Ellsbury and Mark Trumbo connected for grand slams, and Yankees fan favorite Aaron Judge homered twice, including a drive tracked at 119.4 mph off the bat, the hardest-hit ball since Statcast began counting in 2015.

Manny Machado launched a 470-foot homer, the longest in the majors this year, and Welington Castro also homered for Baltimore.

Aroldis Chapman (1-0) pitched the 10th as the Yankees won their third straight and tied Baltimore at 14-7 for the AL East lead.

Ellsbury hit his 100th career home run and first slam, tagging Vidal Nuno and drawing New York to 11-8 in the seventh.

Brach had started the season with 12 scoreless innings before the Yankees got him. A leadoff walk and a double by Holliday set up Ellsbury's grounder for his fifth RBI, and Castro followed with a shot far into the left-field seats.

Machado, who began the day batting just .205 with three home runs, also hit a two-run double and singled against CC Sabathia.

Trumbo was stuck in a worse rut, an 0-for-25 slide dropping him to .185. After grounding a soft single, he hit his fourth career slam, measured at 459 feet by Statcast and putting the Orioles up by eight runs in the sixth.

Trumbo led the majors with 47 home runs last year. This season, his only previous homer had been a game-ending shot on opening day.

Judge lined a shot into the Baltimore bullpen in the fifth. In the sixth, he hit his ninth homer, a two-run homer that made it 9-4.

Orioles beat Rays in very weird baseball game

seth_smith_orioles.jpg
USA Today Sports

Orioles beat Rays in very weird baseball game

By Associated Press April 27, 2017 1:10 AM

BALTIMORE  -- First, Seth Smith circled the bases on a single.

Then, much later in a very strange game, he drove in the winning run without lifting the bat off his shoulder.

Smith drew a bases-loaded, four-pitch walk from Danny Farquhar to force in the deciding run with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Wednesday night.

The 4-hour, 8-minute contest featured a play more appropriate for the Little League -- or the Big Top.

The wacky sequence began when Smith singled with Ryan Flaherty on first. After Kevin Kiermaier threw wildly to third base from center field, starting pitcher Alex Cobb retrieved the ball near the Tampa Bay dugout. Cobb's errant throw to third hit Flaherty in the helmet and went into left field, allowing both runners to race home.

RELATED:MOST BIZARRE STADIUM FOODS FOR 2017

"I was trying to steal second and he put the ball in play and it turned into a circus," Flaherty said.

Smith stopped at every base until a Tampa Bay miscue enabled him to move up an additional 90 feet.

"It was just a bad play," Rays third baseman Evan Longoria said. "We had the one mistake play with Cobb that cost us the two runs."

Manager Kevin Cash said: "That was a deflating inning. No doubt about it."

Tim Beckham hit two solo homers for the Tampa Bay, but he also made one of the Rays' three errors.

After Tampa Bay scored a run in the top of the 11th, the Orioles answered against closer Alex Colome (0-1). Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Jonathan Schoop, who hit a sacrifice fly. Flaherty walked to reload the bases, and Farquhar entered and threw four pitches -- all outside the strike zone.

Colome hadn't given up a run this season, but proved vulnerable in his second inning of work.

"I asked a lot of Alex. There's no doubt about that," Cash said. "I knew I was stretching him. But you want your best guy out there when the game's on the line."

Alec Asher (1-0) got the win for the Orioles despite giving up an RBI single to Jesus Sucre in the 11th.

Baltimore took two of three from Tampa Bay and has not lost a series this season.

RELATED: UPDATED 2017 MLB POWER RANKINGS

"Being down in extra innings and coming back to win is always good for the morale and moving forward," Smith said.

Dylan Bundy gave up two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings for Baltimore. He left with a 3-2 lead, but the bullpen gave it up.

Down 3-2 in the eighth, Tampa Bay used a double, a hit batter and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Darren O'Day entered and got a force out at the plate before an infield out by Brad Miller tied it.

Cobb allowed three runs, two earned, and eight hits in five innings. Though he pitched decently, his one poor throw in the field proved costly.

Beckham's drive leading off the third ended Bundy's run of consecutive scoreless innings at 15. It was the first home run allowed by Bundy in five starts.

Beckham connected again in the fifth to bring Tampa Bay within 3-2.

