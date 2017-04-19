Baltimore Orioles

Ubaldo Jimenez gives up just two hits as Orioles shut out Reds 2-0

Ubaldo Jimenez gives up just two hits as Orioles shut out Reds 2-0

By Associated Press April 19, 2017 11:09 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Ubaldo Jimenez's pitches were flat and his performances were disappointingly short in his first two games. The third time out, the Orioles starter felt a need to shine.

Jimenez pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning, and Baltimore overcame a dominating performance by Cincinnati rookie Amir Garrett, beating the Reds 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Jimenez (1-0) held the Reds to a pair of singles in the second inning and four walks overall in 7 2/3 innings, striking out three. It was a reversal of his first two starts, when he failed to last five innings either time. Those bad showings left him with a little urgency.

"No doubt about it," Jimenez said. "I needed a start like that. I was able to make it sink consistently. It was flat in the first two games."

A bullpen missing its closer finished it off.

Left-hander Donnie Hart retired Joey Votto on a foul to end the eighth. Brad Brach retired the side in the ninth for his first save of the season, completing the Orioles' first shutout of the season. The Orioles lost closer Zach Britton to a strained forearm on Sunday.

Brach didn't know he'd be filling in as the closer until he was told to warm up for the ninth. He got his fourth career save.

"I had a little bit of adrenalin going there against the first batter," said Brach, who retired Adam Duvall on his first pitch. "I was able to settle down."

The Reds were shut out for the first time this season, wasting another impressive performance by a rookie.

Garrett (2-1) tied the Reds' modern record for a rookie left-hander by striking out 12 in seven innings. Dennys Reyes also fanned a dozen Pirates in 1998. Gary Nolan set the club's modern rookie record by fanning 15 Giants in 1967.

"I tried to stay as low as I could with my pitches, even if it was out of the strike zone," Garrett said. "My changeup was working very well, my slider was working well."

Jonathan Schoop singled home a run in the second, when the Orioles put together three hits. Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the fifth. Garrett left after throwing 97 pitches, 71 of them strikes.

"I don't know if too many guys have had a more impressive start for a rookie than Amir," manager Bryan Price said. "He's come out of the gate throwing strikes."

Garrett gave up seven hits, including a single by Jimenez in the seventh inning. Jimenez has 34 career hits, all of them singles.

"I can see why they're so high on him," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Garrett. "We didn't exactly solve him."

Orioles routed in series opener against Reds

Orioles routed in series opener against Reds

By Associated Press April 18, 2017 11:30 PM

CINCINNATI -- After missing two entire seasons, 40-year-old Bronson Arroyo got himself back in the win column Tuesday night.

Adam Duvall hit his first career grand slam, Joey Votto had a two-run shot and Arroyo got his first victory in almost three years, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3.

Arroyo (1-2) allowed three runs in five innings, including Adam Jones' two-run homer in the fifth. The victory was Arroyo's first since June 15, 2014, for Arizona against the Dodgers. That was his last appearance before elbow and shoulder injuries knocked him out of action until this month. The longtime Red got his first win with Cincinnati since Sept. 22, 2013.

"I have to be Houdini, just being out of the game for 2 1/2 years," Arroyo said. "Hardly anybody comes back from elbow and shoulder surgeries, let alone both in the same year. I'm encouraged by tonight. I felt a little crisper with the sinker and the breaking ball. It was huge to get the lead. I was able to attack the zone. I didn't need to worry about a two-run homer."

The right-hander became the first Cincinnati pitcher to win at his age since 40-year-old Boom-Boom Beck beat the Phillies 8-1 on May 31, 1945.

Manager Bryan Price might've been happier for Arroyo than Arroyo himself.

"You have no idea how thrilled I am for Bronson," said the former Reds pitching coach, who logged his 500th game as Cincinnati's manager. "Bronson is one of my favorite relationships I had with a player. We always stayed in touch, in the offseason when he was here and in-season and the offseason after he left. I really value him as a person. It is a relationship that transcends the coach-player relationship."

In both teams' first interleague game of the season, Duvall snapped an 0-for-13 slump with a first-inning sacrifice fly and his fourth homer of the season in a five-run second inning, Cincinnati's highest-scoring frame of the season. The Reds sent nine batters to the plate in the second, and Duvall tied a career-high with five RBIs.

Votto lined a shot to right field off Vidal Nuno in the third for his fourth homer of the season.

Cincinnati bounced back after losing three of four at home to Milwaukee.

Billy Hamilton singled in each of his first two at-bats to snap an 0-for-14 slump, one short of matching the longest hitless stretch of his career, and Jose Peraza doubled just before Votto's homer to stop an 0-for-9 skid.

Peraza walked in his first two plate appearances and scored a run in each of the first three innings. His double knocked right-hander Kevin Gausman (1-1) out of the game after 2 2/3 innings. Gausman allowed eight runs, eight hits and three walks while striking out two.

"I think my front hip was coming open and I couldn't drive my four-seamer down-and-away," Gausman said. "Today was like my first two starts, where the ball was coming back to the middle of the plate."

The Reds scored all their runs in the first three innings. Nine runs are the most allowed by Baltimore this season.

Orioles rookie Trey Mancini homers twice again in rout of Blue Jays

Orioles rookie Trey Mancini homers twice again in rout of Blue Jays

By Associated Press April 16, 2017 7:14 PM

TORONTO (AP) -- Don't be surprised if all the Baltimore Orioles are soon swinging the same style of bat used by rookie Trey Mancini.

Mancini hit two home runs, Dylan Bundy pitched six shutout innings and the Orioles beat the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Sunday.

Mancini connected twice for the second time in three games. He also hit two homers in a win at Boston on Wednesday. In this one, he hit a three-run blast off Ryan Tepera in the sixth, then added a solo drive off Matt Dermody in the eighth.

Mancini, who finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs, matched the major league record for home runs in the first 12 games of a career with seven, joining Trevor Story and Dino Restelli. He hit three homers in five games last September.

"It's humbling to hear that, especially with how many legends have played the game," Mancini said. "To make your mark in any way is really neat."

Using bats borrowed from Mancini's locker -- he uses a Louisville Slugger C243 -- Manny Machado and Craig Gentry also homered for Baltimore. They each hit a two-run shot off Dermody as the Orioles piled on late against their slumping AL East foes.

"It was pretty fun and pretty cool that they both hit home runs," Mancini said. "I might need an extra shipment here soon."

Orioles manager Buck Showalter was both amused and amazed at the productive bat-sharing.

"I have never seen that before," Showalter said. "I just went, `Really?'"

Toronto lost for the eighth time in nine games and dropped to 2-10 overall. The Blue Jays have scored 34 total runs, the fewest in the majors.

"We're all concerned," manager John Gibbons said. "We all expected to play better."

Toronto lost left-hander J.A. Happ (0-3) to a sore elbow in the fifth inning, another blow to a suddenly thin starting rotation.

"Last pitch of the fourth inning I felt kind of a pull, a tug in my elbow," Happ said. "Then I went back out there for the fifth and it got progressively worse."

Happ will undergo an MRI on Monday, an off day.

Before the game, the Blue Jays put right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his middle finger. Gibbons said Sanchez is scheduled to visit a hand specialist in Kansas City.

Gibbons and trainer George Poulis came to the mound when Happ appeared to be in pain after throwing a first-pitch fastball to Orioles outfielder Adam Jones. Following a brief conversation, Happ walked off the mound and into the clubhouse. He allowed one run and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

After Happ left, Jones greeted reliever Joe Biagini with an RBI single.

Bundy (2-1) gave up five hits and struck out six. He is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays.

"Dylan was really good again," Showalter said. "He's so much more than a thrower."

Jones stayed in the game after crashing into the outfield wall in the eighth. He went down in pain after his right knee struck the scoreboard in right center on Justin Smoak's triple.

"It knocked the breath out of him more than anything," Showalter said.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

Orioles right-hander Stefan Crichton made his major league debut in the seventh. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits.

SEARCHING FOR STARTERS

Gibbons said Biagini is unlikely to be stretched out as a starter while Happ and Sanchez are sidelined.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Baltimore put closer Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list with a sore left forearm. He felt pain throwing a pitch in the ninth inning on Friday. Britton said there currently are no plans to undergo an MRI. "They don't think that's something I need to do right now," he said, "which is always a good sign."

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0, 3.94) starts Tuesday's opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati, his first career start against the Reds.

Blue Jays: Following Monday's off day, RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 1.76) starts the opener of a three-game series against Boston on Tuesday. Stroman is 1-4 in seven career starts against the Red Sox.

MORE ORIOLES: Zach Britton placed on 10-day disabled list with forearm tightness

