Testicular injury places Castillo on DL

The Jake Arrieta saga is well known throughout the MLB.
Arietta struggled while apart of the Orioles pitching staff, going 20-25 with a 5.46 ERA throughout 69 appearances in the MLB.
Arrieta was ultimately traded to the Chicago Cubs where he became a Cy Young winner and one of the best pitchers in baseball.
The reason we bring this up?
The Orioles selected 6-5 Texas native Parker Bridwell with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. The team was hoping Bridwell's high upside and potential would shine through in the Orioles minor league system. But it never did, and the organization eventually moved him to the bullpen before trading him to the Los Angeles Angels on April 17th of this year.
The trade clearly infused Bridwell with new life.
In Triple-A Salt Lake, Bridwell dazzled as he posted a 0.92 ERA in three starts before being called up due to injuries to the pitching rotation.
On Tuesday night, Bridwell made his first career MLB start for Angels against the Atlanta Braves.
The 25-year old had an impressive outing as he went six innings, giving up six hits, three earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts.
Most importantly, he earned a win as the Angels would go on to rout the Braves, 9-3.
Year after year, Baltimore's pitching remains a glaring weakness as the O's currently hold the 11th worst team ERA in the league.
Will the Orioles be kicking themselves for trading another young talent away?
It was only Bridwell's first career start and by no means does this mean he will go on to become a Cy Young winner like Arietta.
For the Orioles and their pitching staff, lets hope not.