Baltimore Orioles

Testicular injury places Castillo on DL


USA TODAY Sports Images

Testicular injury places Castillo on DL

By Associated Press May 31, 2017 8:18 PM

The Baltimore Orioles have placed catcher Welington Castillo on the 10-day disabled list with a testicular injury.

Castillo spent time in the emergency room Tuesday night after being hurt in the ninth inning of an 8-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

The freak injury occurred when a pitch that hit New York's Didi Gregorius ricocheted downward and struck Castillo between the legs.

Castillo is batting .317 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

Castillo was on the disabled list earlier this month with right shoulder tendinitis. Caleb Joseph received most of the starts behind the plate during that time.

Joseph started Wednesday night against New York. His backup was Fernando Pena, who had his contract selected by Baltimore from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Orioles infielder Robert Andino suspended 50 games for positive amphetamine test


USA TODAY Sports Images

Orioles infielder Robert Andino suspended 50 games for positive amphetamine test

By Associated Press May 31, 2017 8:27 PM

Baltimore Orioles infielder Robert Andino has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant.

The suspension was announced Wednesday by the commissioner's office along with 72-game bans for Orioles outfielder Johnny Dixon and Arizona pitcher Bryan Valdez, who both tested positive for metabolites of Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

Andino, 33, is a veteran of 10 major league seasons, including 2009-12 with Baltimore at the major league level. His game-ending, ninth-inning single on the final day of the 2011 regular season gave the Orioles a 4-3 win over Boston, eliminating the Red Sox from playoff contention.

He also has played for the Marlins (2005-08, 2016) and Seattle (2013). He has a .233 career batting average with 18 homers and 97 RBIs in 481 games.

Andino agreed in February to a minor league contract with the Orioles that pays $18,000 a month. He is batting .234 with six homers and 23 RBIs this season at Norfolk of the Triple-A International League.

Dixon, 20, was preparing for his third season with the Dominican Summer League Orioles and Valdez, 22 for his second season with the Dominican Summer League D-backs.

There have been 37 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.

Is Parker Bridwell latest former Orioles pitcher on his way to success?


USA TODAY Sports

Is Parker Bridwell latest former Orioles pitcher on his way to success?

By Steve Dilsizian May 31, 2017 3:27 PM

The Jake Arrieta saga is well known throughout the MLB.

Arietta struggled while apart of the Orioles pitching staff, going 20-25 with a 5.46 ERA throughout 69 appearances in the MLB.

Arrieta was ultimately traded to the Chicago Cubs where he became a Cy Young winner and one of the best pitchers in baseball. 

The reason we bring this up?

The Orioles selected 6-5 Texas native Parker Bridwell with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. The team was hoping Bridwell's high upside and potential would shine through in the Orioles minor league system. But it never did, and the organization eventually moved him to the bullpen before trading him to the Los Angeles Angels on April 17th of this year. 

The trade clearly infused Bridwell with new life.

In Triple-A Salt Lake, Bridwell dazzled as he posted a 0.92 ERA in three starts before being called up due to injuries to the pitching rotation.  

RELATED: RANKING MLB LOGOS WORST TO FIRST

On Tuesday night, Bridwell made his first career MLB start for Angels against the Atlanta Braves. 

The 25-year old had an impressive outing as he went six innings, giving up six hits, three earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts.

Most importantly, he earned a win as the Angels would go on to rout the Braves, 9-3.

Year after year, Baltimore's pitching remains a glaring weakness as the O's currently hold the 11th worst team ERA in the league. 

Will the Orioles be kicking themselves for trading another young talent away?

It was only Bridwell's first career start and by no means does this mean he will go on to become a Cy Young winner like Arietta.

For the Orioles and their pitching staff, lets hope not. 

