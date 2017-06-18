Baltimore Orioles

Quick Links

Stellar outing by Ubaldo Jimenez leads Orioles past Cardinals

Stellar outing by Ubaldo Jimenez leads Orioles past Cardinals

By Associated Press June 18, 2017 5:46 PM

Trending Now

5:31

Previewing Mayweather-McGregor with Luke Thomas

4:43

These are the five Redskins who've looked the best thus far

2:10

The biggest defensive improvement will come from where?

0:50

U.S. Open will be interesting with stars likely knocked out

2:48

Nats pitchers are allowing a league high 4 HR per 9 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Sunday.

Seth Smith and Trey Mancini homered to start the first and second innings, respectively, for Baltimore. Welington Castillo also had a solo shot in the fifth that gave the Orioles a 7-2 lead.

Baltimore homered 10 times while winning two of three from the Cardinals to improve to .500 (34-34). It was the first time the Orioles won a three-game series since May 29-31 against the Yankees.

Jimenez (2-2) has struggled most of the season and relinquished his starting role to Alec Asher, who also failed to hold down the job. Jimenez will likely stay in the rotation after allowing just two runs and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

Brad Brach picked up his 12th save for Baltimore.

St. Louis' Lance Lynn (5-4) allowed seven runs and nine hits with five strikeouts and a career-high four home runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Dexter Fowler homered for the fourth consecutive game with a two-run shot in the eighth, and three batters later, Yadier Molina had solo home run that pulled the Cardinals to 8-5.

Stephen Piscotty also hit a pair of solo homers for the Cardinals, who have lost five of six.

Manny Machado's RBI single in the sixth gave Baltimore an 8-2 lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong (right tricep strain) has been "resting and strengthening" after going on the 10-day DL on Thursday, manager Mike Matheny said. Wong is batting .304 in 45 games (125 at-bats).

Orioles: SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist contusion) left the game in the sixth after being hit by a pitch. ... Reliever Darren O'Day (right shoulder strain) will throw his first bullpen session Monday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (5-6, 3.14) is looking to snap a four-game losing streak when he starts the series opener Tuesday against Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.91).

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (7-5, 3.29) has been Baltimore's most effective starter and throws Monday against first-place Cleveland and RHP Corey Kluber (5-2, 4.15).

MORE MLB: 2017 MLB POWER RANKINGS

Quick Links

Schoop hits 2 of Orioles' 5 homers in big win over Cardinals

Schoop hits 2 of Orioles' 5 homers in big win over Cardinals

By Associated Press June 17, 2017 8:00 PM

Trending Now

5:31

Previewing Mayweather-McGregor with Luke Thomas

4:43

These are the five Redskins who've looked the best thus far

2:10

The biggest defensive improvement will come from where?

0:50

U.S. Open will be interesting with stars likely knocked out

2:48

Nats pitchers are allowing a league high 4 HR per 9 innings

BALTIMORE  -- Jonathan Schoop homered twice and drove in four runs, Manny Machado went deep in a seven-run second inning against Adam Wainwright and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 15-7 on Saturday.

Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo got Baltimore started with successive first-inning shots, and Schoop finished the long-ball display with drives in the fourth and seventh.

In dropping eight of their previous nine games, the Orioles absorbed lopsided losses of 8-2, 16-3, 14-3 and 11-2. In this one, they flipped the script by bolting to a 12-3 lead in the fourth inning and cruising to the finish.

Wade Miley (3-4) picked up his second win since April 14 despite allowing six runs, five earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

Wainwright (7-5) gave up nine runs and seven hits, including three home runs, over 1 2/3 innings -- the shortest of his 268 career starts. The nine runs and three homers matched the most he's allowed in any outing.

It was the 11th loss in 16 games for the Cardinals, who got home runs from Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler.

Baltimore led 2-1 before sending 11 batters to the plate in the second. J.J. Hardy and Trey Mancini each hit a two-run double, Schoop singled in a run and Machado delivered a two-run homer.

After the Orioles built a nine-run cushion, Molina hit a solo homer in the fifth and Fowler connected with two on in the sixth before Eric Fryer struck out with the bases loaded.

FIELDING GEM

Machado snared a grounder down the line in the eighth inning and drifted past the coaching box before rifling a throw that got Jedd Gyorko at first base.

SEEN `EM ALL

The Orioles were the only major league club that Wainwright had not faced. Baltimore remains one of only five teams he has never beaten (along with the Yankees, Twins, Indians and Rangers).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha appears healthy enough to make his next start. "He's in doing his normal two-days after workout. It seems like everything was going fine," manager Mike Matheny said.

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis (oblique strain) will likely be sidelined through the All-Star break, manager Buck Showalter said. ... INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) has started a throwing program at the Orioles minor league facility in Sarasota, Florida. ... RHP Mike Wright (shoulder) received a cortisone injection in his shoulder Friday and will be shut down for at least three days.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (5-2, 2.69 ERA) starts the series finale. He's coming off his third scoreless start of the season, on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Orioles: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1-2, 6.71 ERA) makes his first start since May 22. He's made four relief appearances since then, allowing eight runs in 13 2/3 innings.

Quick Links

Cardinals bash 5 HRs in 11-2 rout of sinking Orioles

Cardinals bash 5 HRs in 11-2 rout of sinking Orioles

By Associated Press June 16, 2017 10:38 PM

Trending Now

5:31

Previewing Mayweather-McGregor with Luke Thomas

4:43

These are the five Redskins who've looked the best thus far

2:10

The biggest defensive improvement will come from where?

0:50

U.S. Open will be interesting with stars likely knocked out

2:48

Nats pitchers are allowing a league high 4 HR per 9 innings

BALTIMORE -- Carlos Martinez struck out eight over six sharp innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals hit a season-high five home runs in an 11-2 rout of the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Rookie Paul DeJong homered, singled twice, scored three runs and had three RBIs to help St. Louis snap a three-game skid.

Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler connected in succession to cap a four-run sixth inning, Tommy Pham hit a two-run drive in the seventh and Jedd Gyorko added a solo shot in the ninth.

Coming off a four-hit shutout against Philadelphia, Martinez (6-5) gave up one run and four hits. The right-hander has 45 strikeouts over his last five starts.

The Cardinals arrived at Camden Yards having lost 10 of their previous 14 games, but their breakdown was certainly no worse than that of the Orioles, who were 25-16 on May 20 and now stand at 32-34.

Trey Mancini hit his 11th home run for Baltimore, an anticlimactic drive with two outs in the ninth.

Kevin Gausman (3-6) allowed five runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. He was replaced by Gabriel Ynoa, who yielded three home runs.

After a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado got Baltimore to 2-1 in the third, DeJong hit a two-run drive in the fourth.

An RBI single by DeJong, a two-run drive by Carpenter and Fowler's home run made it 8-1 in the sixth.

Carpenter went 2 for 3 and is 17 for 38 (.447) since he moved into the leadoff spot on June 7.

Load more