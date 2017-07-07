Baltimore Orioles

Six-run inning dooms Orioles as birds drop below .500

By Associated Press July 07, 2017 7:39 AM

All season the Minnesota Twins have relied on big hits from their third baseman, and he came through again.

No, it wasn't Miguel Sano this time.

With Joe Mauer out for the second straight game with back spasms and Sano playing first base, Eduardo Escobar highlighted a six-run third inning with a two-run triple as the Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4.

Escobar is now hitting .371 since June 4 and .431 in his last 13 home games, compelling the Twins to find a way to get his bat in the lineup.

"The regular playing time, for various reasons he's taken advantage," said Twins manager Paul Molitor, "and he's been a big contributor offensively for us."

Escobar's triple followed an RBI single from Sano and a two-run single from Max Kepler and gave the Twins a 5-2 lead after they had fallen behind in the second inning on Mark Trumbo's two-run homer.

MORE ORIOLES: ZACH BRITTON RETURNS TO O'S

The line drive from Escobar caromed off the corner of the right-field scoreboard and bounced away from Seth Smith, bringing the crowd to its feet as Escobar chugged for third.

"If I would have known I hit the ball that well to where it got away from him, of course it would have been an inside-the-park home run," Escobar said through a translator.

Jorge Polanco capped the big inning with an RBI groundout off starter Dylan Bundy (8-8), whose six runs allowed tied his season high.

Jose Berrios (8-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Brandon Kintzler each pitched a scoreless inning with Kintzler getting his 23rd save.

Berrios worked with men on base most of the night but limited the damage nicely after Trumbo's homer. The Orioles slugger was up again in the third with the bases loaded but grounded out to short to end the inning.

Baltimore also had the bases loaded in the seventh against Duffey, but Trey Mancini grounded out to short, stranding three of the Orioles' 10 men left on base in the game.

Mancini made a mistake in the Twins' six-run inning when he tried to force Byron Buxton out at second base instead of taking the easy out at first. The miscue loaded the bases with the 3-4-5 hitters coming up.

"It's just a poor decision on our part," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Just go to first base and take the out."

With the loss, Baltimore dropped to a season-worst five games below .500. They've lost five straight against Minnesota and four straight overall.

"We've been playing lousy, and no one's going to give you any room to breathe," said Trumbo, "so we better get with the program."

Zach Britton reinstated from 60-day DL

By Tyler Byrum July 05, 2017 3:42 PM

On Wednesday the Baltimore Orioles reinstated one of the top closers in the majors, Zach Britton, giving the pitching staff a major boost. 

Back in April, the 29-year-old was diagnosed with left forearm soreness that placed him on the 10-day disabled list. Making a brief return in the beginning of May, the left-handed pitcher played in two games before the soreness reappeared. 

MORE O's: Orioles cannot respond to Thames HRs in Milwaukee

Britton was eventually sidelined on the 60-day disabled list on May 5 and was completely shut down for a month. 

His return could not come at a better time for Baltimore after an atrocious start to the 2017 season. Currently the Orioles pitching staff ranks the second worst in the league with a 5.09 ERA.

A majority of the pitching woes have been with the current starters who have a combined 5.53 ERA and are 20-30 as a unit. The bullpen has actually helped bail out the team in certain situations earning 22 saves, and claiming 18 wins. 

Adding a reliever though who had 47 saves in 47 save opportunities will definitely give Buck Showalter options and possibly boost the confidence of the starters on the mound. In 2016, the two-time All-Star was second in the majors in saves, trailing only Jeurys Familia (51).

Britton will not enter the Orioles lineup cold, the past two weeks he saw time bouncing around in the minors for planned rehab starts. 

With eight appearances in 2017 his ERA stands at 1.00 with five saves in nine innings pitched. 

MORE MLB: All-Star lineups announced

Pair of Thames home runs too much for Orioles

By Associated Press July 04, 2017 7:16 PM

MILWAUKEE -- Eric Thames hit a pair of home runs and Jimmy Nelson pitched seven strong innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Stephen Vogt and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers.

The Brewers jumped ahead on Stephen Vogt's two-run homer in the second off Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez (3-4). Vogt has three home runs since being claimed off waivers last week. Keon Broxton followed with a bunt single, then stole second and scored on Orlando Arcia's single.

Eric Thames belted a solo home run off Jimenez with one out in the fifth. With two outs in the inning, Travis Shaw hit a solo shot as the lead ballooned to 5-0.

The Orioles got a run in the seventh on Joey Rickard's run-scoring single. The Orioles had two on with one out but Nelson fanned the last two batters to end the threat. Nelson yelled and pumped his arms as he left the field.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 6-1 in the seventh on Thames' second homer of the game. Thames has gone deep 23 times this season.

Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer for Baltimore in the ninth.

Nelson (7-4) continued his resurgence, winning for the fifth time in six decisions. He gave up six hits and an unearned run in seven innings. He struck out eight and didn't walk a batter.

Jimenez, who pitched two-hit ball over eight shutout innings at Toronto in his previous start, gave up five runs and six hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

