Baltimore Orioles

Quick Links

Schoop hits 2 of Orioles' 5 homers in big win over Cardinals

Schoop hits 2 of Orioles' 5 homers in big win over Cardinals

By Associated Press June 17, 2017 8:00 PM

Trending Now

5:31

Previewing Mayweather-McGregor with Luke Thomas

4:43

These are the five Redskins who've looked the best thus far

2:10

The biggest defensive improvement will come from where?

0:50

U.S. Open will be interesting with stars likely knocked out

2:48

Nats pitchers are allowing a league high 4 HR per 9 innings

BALTIMORE  -- Jonathan Schoop homered twice and drove in four runs, Manny Machado went deep in a seven-run second inning against Adam Wainwright and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 15-7 on Saturday.

Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo got Baltimore started with successive first-inning shots, and Schoop finished the long-ball display with drives in the fourth and seventh.

In dropping eight of their previous nine games, the Orioles absorbed lopsided losses of 8-2, 16-3, 14-3 and 11-2. In this one, they flipped the script by bolting to a 12-3 lead in the fourth inning and cruising to the finish.

Wade Miley (3-4) picked up his second win since April 14 despite allowing six runs, five earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

Wainwright (7-5) gave up nine runs and seven hits, including three home runs, over 1 2/3 innings -- the shortest of his 268 career starts. The nine runs and three homers matched the most he's allowed in any outing.

It was the 11th loss in 16 games for the Cardinals, who got home runs from Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler.

Baltimore led 2-1 before sending 11 batters to the plate in the second. J.J. Hardy and Trey Mancini each hit a two-run double, Schoop singled in a run and Machado delivered a two-run homer.

After the Orioles built a nine-run cushion, Molina hit a solo homer in the fifth and Fowler connected with two on in the sixth before Eric Fryer struck out with the bases loaded.

FIELDING GEM

Machado snared a grounder down the line in the eighth inning and drifted past the coaching box before rifling a throw that got Jedd Gyorko at first base.

SEEN `EM ALL

The Orioles were the only major league club that Wainwright had not faced. Baltimore remains one of only five teams he has never beaten (along with the Yankees, Twins, Indians and Rangers).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha appears healthy enough to make his next start. "He's in doing his normal two-days after workout. It seems like everything was going fine," manager Mike Matheny said.

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis (oblique strain) will likely be sidelined through the All-Star break, manager Buck Showalter said. ... INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) has started a throwing program at the Orioles minor league facility in Sarasota, Florida. ... RHP Mike Wright (shoulder) received a cortisone injection in his shoulder Friday and will be shut down for at least three days.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (5-2, 2.69 ERA) starts the series finale. He's coming off his third scoreless start of the season, on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Orioles: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1-2, 6.71 ERA) makes his first start since May 22. He's made four relief appearances since then, allowing eight runs in 13 2/3 innings.

Quick Links

Cardinals bash 5 HRs in 11-2 rout of sinking Orioles

Cardinals bash 5 HRs in 11-2 rout of sinking Orioles

By Associated Press June 16, 2017 10:38 PM

Trending Now

5:31

Previewing Mayweather-McGregor with Luke Thomas

4:43

These are the five Redskins who've looked the best thus far

2:10

The biggest defensive improvement will come from where?

0:50

U.S. Open will be interesting with stars likely knocked out

2:48

Nats pitchers are allowing a league high 4 HR per 9 innings

BALTIMORE -- Carlos Martinez struck out eight over six sharp innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals hit a season-high five home runs in an 11-2 rout of the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Rookie Paul DeJong homered, singled twice, scored three runs and had three RBIs to help St. Louis snap a three-game skid.

Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler connected in succession to cap a four-run sixth inning, Tommy Pham hit a two-run drive in the seventh and Jedd Gyorko added a solo shot in the ninth.

Coming off a four-hit shutout against Philadelphia, Martinez (6-5) gave up one run and four hits. The right-hander has 45 strikeouts over his last five starts.

The Cardinals arrived at Camden Yards having lost 10 of their previous 14 games, but their breakdown was certainly no worse than that of the Orioles, who were 25-16 on May 20 and now stand at 32-34.

Trey Mancini hit his 11th home run for Baltimore, an anticlimactic drive with two outs in the ninth.

Kevin Gausman (3-6) allowed five runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. He was replaced by Gabriel Ynoa, who yielded three home runs.

After a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado got Baltimore to 2-1 in the third, DeJong hit a two-run drive in the fourth.

An RBI single by DeJong, a two-run drive by Carpenter and Fowler's home run made it 8-1 in the sixth.

Carpenter went 2 for 3 and is 17 for 38 (.447) since he moved into the leadoff spot on June 7.

Quick Links

Orioles get handed another L against White Sox

Orioles get handed another L against White Sox

By Associated Press June 16, 2017 6:47 AM

Trending Now

5:31

Previewing Mayweather-McGregor with Luke Thomas

4:43

These are the five Redskins who've looked the best thus far

2:10

The biggest defensive improvement will come from where?

0:50

U.S. Open will be interesting with stars likely knocked out

2:48

Nats pitchers are allowing a league high 4 HR per 9 innings

Rookie Matt Davidson keeps powering the Chicago White Sox.

Davidson homered for the fourth straight game, then doubled and scored in a four-run sixth inning to lead Chicago over Baltimore 5-2 on Thursday, the Orioles' seventh loss in eight games.

Davidson hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 14th home run this season. He became the first White Sox player to go deep in four straight games since Alex Rios in April 2013.

Davidson broke his right foot while running the bases in his White Sox debut last June 30 and missed the remainder of the season.

"I think I'm just maturing as a player and understanding my swing a little better," Davidson said. "We made some pretty drastic swing changes two years ago going into `16, and I had a lot of time to reflect on what to improve as I was rehabbing last offseason."

Chicago manager Rick Renteria has used the 26-year-old mostly at designated hitter.

"He's been able to drive the ball out of the ballpark," Renteria said. "He's been able to get to pitches he can handle."

Caleb Joseph's RBI double in the fifth tied the score 1-1, but Melky Cabrera hit a two-run single in the sixth that chased Chris Tillman (1-5).

Chicago opened a 5-1 lead when Jimmy Yacabonis, making his third big league appearance, loaded the bases with a four-pitch walk to Tim Anderson, threw a head-high 3-2 pitch for ball four to Jose Abreu and allowed Leury Garcia's sacrifice fly.

Anthony Swarzak (3-1) allowed two hits in 1 2/3 scoreless innings to win in relief of David Holmberg, who gave up four hits in 4 1/3 innings. David Robertson allowed Welington Castillo's ninth-inning homer, his second in two games.

Chicago took three of four games in the series.

Tillman lost his fifth straight start, allowing five runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been pounded for 28 runs and 40 hits over 20 1/3 innings during his skid, raising his ERA to 8.07.

In his previous outing, on Saturday against the Yankeees, Tillman allowed a career-high nine runs in 1 1/3 innings.

"Yeah, I think it was much better," Tillman said. "Pitch here and there could've been better, but for the most part it was a step in the right direction."

Baltimore's ace last season at 16-6, Tillman missed spring training this year and started the season on the disabled list with shoulder bursitis. He beat the White Sox on May 7 in his first game this season.

"Chris has got a good track record, and he's going to pitch better," manager Buck Showalter said.

Avisail Garcia, who entered hitting an AL-leading .339, had two singles in three at-bats to extend his hitting streak to eight games before being ejected in the fifth after first base umpire Paul Emmel ruled he didn't check his swing on an 0-2 pitch in the dirt.

Garcia raised his arms and pointed to his right eye with his left hand, earning his ejection. Renteria came out to argue and also was tossed.

"I'm sure I'll hear about it," Renteria said.

Garcia was thrown out of a game for the first time in his big league career and Renteria was booted for the second time this season and eighth time in his career. Leury Garcia, who had sat out since Sunday when he injured his left hand on sliding into second base, replaced Avisail Garcia in center field.

MORE ORIOLES: HOW TO WATCH 2017 MLB ALL-STAR GAME

Load more