Schoop hits 2 of Orioles' 5 homers in big win over Cardinals

BALTIMORE -- Jonathan Schoop homered twice and drove in four runs, Manny Machado went deep in a seven-run second inning against Adam Wainwright and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 15-7 on Saturday.

Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo got Baltimore started with successive first-inning shots, and Schoop finished the long-ball display with drives in the fourth and seventh.

In dropping eight of their previous nine games, the Orioles absorbed lopsided losses of 8-2, 16-3, 14-3 and 11-2. In this one, they flipped the script by bolting to a 12-3 lead in the fourth inning and cruising to the finish.

Wade Miley (3-4) picked up his second win since April 14 despite allowing six runs, five earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

Wainwright (7-5) gave up nine runs and seven hits, including three home runs, over 1 2/3 innings -- the shortest of his 268 career starts. The nine runs and three homers matched the most he's allowed in any outing.

It was the 11th loss in 16 games for the Cardinals, who got home runs from Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler.

Baltimore led 2-1 before sending 11 batters to the plate in the second. J.J. Hardy and Trey Mancini each hit a two-run double, Schoop singled in a run and Machado delivered a two-run homer.

After the Orioles built a nine-run cushion, Molina hit a solo homer in the fifth and Fowler connected with two on in the sixth before Eric Fryer struck out with the bases loaded.

FIELDING GEM

Machado snared a grounder down the line in the eighth inning and drifted past the coaching box before rifling a throw that got Jedd Gyorko at first base.

SEEN `EM ALL

The Orioles were the only major league club that Wainwright had not faced. Baltimore remains one of only five teams he has never beaten (along with the Yankees, Twins, Indians and Rangers).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha appears healthy enough to make his next start. "He's in doing his normal two-days after workout. It seems like everything was going fine," manager Mike Matheny said.

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis (oblique strain) will likely be sidelined through the All-Star break, manager Buck Showalter said. ... INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) has started a throwing program at the Orioles minor league facility in Sarasota, Florida. ... RHP Mike Wright (shoulder) received a cortisone injection in his shoulder Friday and will be shut down for at least three days.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (5-2, 2.69 ERA) starts the series finale. He's coming off his third scoreless start of the season, on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Orioles: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1-2, 6.71 ERA) makes his first start since May 22. He's made four relief appearances since then, allowing eight runs in 13 2/3 innings.