Baltimore Orioles

Orioles taking proactive approach in the stands after Adam Jones was racially taunted in Boston

Orioles taking proactive approach in the stands after Adam Jones was racially taunted in Boston

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC May 05, 2017 7:44 PM

In a smart move by the Orioles following what happened to Adam Jones in Boston, the Orioles took a step to curb this type of behavior in their own ballpark.

A great move by the Orioles, and hopefully one adopted by all the ballparks around MLB.

Obviously this type of behavior is inexcusable and the Orioles are taking an important, but necessary, first step. 

RELATED: MLB MAKES DETERMINATION ON MACHADO-SALE SITUATION

No disciplinary action for Chris Sale after throwing behind Manny Machado

No disciplinary action for Chris Sale after throwing behind Manny Machado

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC May 05, 2017 7:15 PM

After a contentious week in Boston, MLB has decided that one of the main storylines of the week, the targeting of Manny Machado, has a conclusion.

That is a wholly unsatisfying conclusion for Orioles fans who have seen their star targeted by opposing pitches. Sale supposedly "lost his grip" on the pitch that went behind Machado's knees.

MLB sets a dangerous precedent here as it looked clear Sale's pitch was retaliation against Machado.

In any event, both teams moved on and the Orioles are hosting the White Sox, Sale's former team, this weekend. 

Stay tuned for more updates from the weekend at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

RELATED: MANNY MACHADO HAS PROFANITY-LADEN TIRADE

Adam Jones, Kevin Gausman ejected in Red Sox 4-2 win over O's

Adam Jones, Kevin Gausman ejected in Red Sox 4-2 win over O's

By Associated Press May 03, 2017 10:10 PM

BOSTON (AP) -- Hours after Major League Baseball held a conference call to tell the Red Sox and Orioles to stop their festering feud, Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning for hitting a batter and Boston went on to win 4-2 Wednesday night.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was later tossed, too, soon after being upset by a called strike. On Monday night, the All-Star was the target of racial slurs at Fenway Park, prompting apologies from the Red Sox, the mayor of Boston and the governor of Massachusetts.

Gausman was tossed by plate umpire Sam Holbrook after what appeared to be a curveball hit Xander Bogaerts. Catcher Caleb Joseph slammed his mask on the plate and manager Buck Showalter bolted from the dugout to argue. Gausman looked puzzled, at first, and then hollered.

Before the game, the teams talked to MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre, with Red Sox manager John Farrell saying the message was "Enough is enough" after Boston pitchers recently threw at Orioles star Manny Machado. On April 21, Machado made a late slide that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

RELATED: MORE ON THE PAIR OF EJECTIONS

Josh Rutledge drove in a pair of runs for Boston. He entered the game in the first inning after starting third baseman Marco Hernandez left with a strained left shoulder.

Drew Pomeranz (3-1) gave up two runs on five hits, his fourth time in five starts he's allowed two or fewer runs. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth, fanning Machado to end it for his 10th save.

Gausman (1-3) took the loss. Reliever Richard Bleier allowed Bogaerts to score on Rutledge's single in the second.

Jones was angered over a called second strike, then was ejected after he struck out swinging. He flipped his bat and helmet toward Holbrook as he walked away.

A day after Machado went on an expletive-filled tirade after Chris Sale's fastball sailed behind him, he went a quiet 0 for 5.

Boston made it 4-0 against Bleier in the fourth when Chris Young had an RBI double, Rutledge a run-scoring grounder and Pedroia a sacrifice fly.

The Orioles got to Pomeranz for two runs in the sixth. Trey Mancini had a sacrifice fly and J.J. Hardy an RBI single.

RELATED: O'S TOP MLB POWER RANKINGS 

