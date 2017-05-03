Orioles go ballistic after umpire ejects Kevin Gausman from start against Red Sox

The Orioles and Red Sox may never play a drama-free game again.

On Wednesday night at Fenway Park, yet another incident involving the two teams occurred. But this one, at least on the surface, appeared to be a total accident.

In the second inning of his start, Kevin Gausman delivered a curveball that hit Boston's Xander Bogaerts. Home plate umpire Sam Holbrook immediately tossed Gausman for plunking Bogaerts, which caused Baltimore players to lose their minds.

MORE ORIOLES: MANNY MACHADO IS SICK OF THE RED SOX

Here's a video of the HBP:

Xander Bogaerts gets hit by a curveball from Kevin Gausman and gets thrown out of the game pic.twitter.com/j2Ze3wV11O — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 3, 2017

After realizing that Holbrook gave Gausman the thumb, catcher Caleb Joseph slammed his mask with nearly enough force to break ground and send it to the core of the Earth. According to Buster Olney, meanwhile, Gausman pleaded his case to Holbrook, saying the off-speed pitch simply got away from him.

Kevin Gausman was yelling at Sam Holbrook after he was ejected: "Curveball! Curveball!" Orioles in shock. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 3, 2017

The battery mates weren't the only two O's who were incensed by the ejection, though:

Adam Jones has come all the way in from center field to argue. #Orioles — Rich DubroffMLB (@RichDubroffMLB) May 3, 2017

This is some beef that apparently doesn't need to be refrigerated to last.

UPDATE - 9:27 PM

And now, Adam Jones has been thrown out, too:

Adam Jones ejected in Boston...I cant remember a more out-of-control series in the first week of May. — Steve Levy (@espnSteveLevy) May 4, 2017

Holbrook's going to need some aspirin after this one because his arm is probably going to be a little sore.