Orioles go ballistic after umpire ejects Kevin Gausman from start against Red Sox

Orioles go ballistic after umpire ejects Kevin Gausman from start against Red Sox

By Peter Hailey May 03, 2017 8:25 PM

The Orioles and Red Sox may never play a drama-free game again.

On Wednesday night at Fenway Park, yet another incident involving the two teams occurred. But this one, at least on the surface, appeared to be a total accident.

In the second inning of his start, Kevin Gausman delivered a curveball that hit Boston's Xander Bogaerts. Home plate umpire Sam Holbrook immediately tossed Gausman for plunking Bogaerts, which caused Baltimore players to lose their minds.

Here's a video of the HBP:

After realizing that Holbrook gave Gausman the thumb, catcher Caleb Joseph slammed his mask with nearly enough force to break ground and send it to the core of the Earth. According to Buster Olney, meanwhile, Gausman pleaded his case to Holbrook, saying the off-speed pitch simply got away from him. 

The battery mates weren't the only two O's who were incensed by the ejection, though:

This is some beef that apparently doesn't need to be refrigerated to last.

UPDATE - 9:27 PM

And now, Adam Jones has been thrown out, too:

Holbrook's going to need some aspirin after this one because his arm is probably going to be a little sore.

Adam Jones, Kevin Gausman ejected in Red Sox 4-2 win over O's

Adam Jones, Kevin Gausman ejected in Red Sox 4-2 win over O's

By Associated Press May 03, 2017 10:10 PM

BOSTON (AP) -- Hours after Major League Baseball held a conference call to tell the Red Sox and Orioles to stop their festering feud, Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning for hitting a batter and Boston went on to win 4-2 Wednesday night.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was later tossed, too, soon after being upset by a called strike. On Monday night, the All-Star was the target of racial slurs at Fenway Park, prompting apologies from the Red Sox, the mayor of Boston and the governor of Massachusetts.

Gausman was tossed by plate umpire Sam Holbrook after what appeared to be a curveball hit Xander Bogaerts. Catcher Caleb Joseph slammed his mask on the plate and manager Buck Showalter bolted from the dugout to argue. Gausman looked puzzled, at first, and then hollered.

Before the game, the teams talked to MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre, with Red Sox manager John Farrell saying the message was "Enough is enough" after Boston pitchers recently threw at Orioles star Manny Machado. On April 21, Machado made a late slide that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

Josh Rutledge drove in a pair of runs for Boston. He entered the game in the first inning after starting third baseman Marco Hernandez left with a strained left shoulder.

Drew Pomeranz (3-1) gave up two runs on five hits, his fourth time in five starts he's allowed two or fewer runs. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth, fanning Machado to end it for his 10th save.

Gausman (1-3) took the loss. Reliever Richard Bleier allowed Bogaerts to score on Rutledge's single in the second.

Jones was angered over a called second strike, then was ejected after he struck out swinging. He flipped his bat and helmet toward Holbrook as he walked away.

A day after Machado went on an expletive-filled tirade after Chris Sale's fastball sailed behind him, he went a quiet 0 for 5.

Boston made it 4-0 against Bleier in the fourth when Chris Young had an RBI double, Rutledge a run-scoring grounder and Pedroia a sacrifice fly.

The Orioles got to Pomeranz for two runs in the sixth. Trey Mancini had a sacrifice fly and J.J. Hardy an RBI single.

Manny Machado blasts Red Sox organization in profanity-laden tirade

Manny Machado blasts Red Sox organization in profanity-laden tirade

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC May 02, 2017 10:38 PM

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado went on a profanity-laden tirade about the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Machado was unhappy with the Red Sox after pitcher Chris Sale threw a retaliatory pitch at him during the Orioles’ 5-2 loss at Fenway Park in Boston.

"I've lost my respect for that organization, for that coaching staff, for everyone over there," Machado told reporters.

During the first inning, Sale’s first pitch to Machado was thrown behind his legs, which resulted in a bench warning for both teams.

In Monday’s contest, Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy hit Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts in retaliation for Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes throwing a pitch behind Machado’s head during an April 23 meeting.

Two days before that, Machado made a hard slide that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

Machado hit a solo home run off Sale during the seventh inning Tuesday to cut the Red Sox's lead to 3-2.

Sale’s pitch at Machado came one at-bat after he stepped off the mound to allow Red Sox fans to give Orioles center fielder Adam Jones a prolonged ovation following racial taunts he received during Monday night’s game.

