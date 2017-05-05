No disciplinary action for Chris Sale after throwing behind Manny Machado

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Gabriel Ynoa pitched six sharp innings after Orioles starter Wade Miley was forced out of the game by the impact of two line drives, and Baltimore got a home run from Chris Davis in a 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Miley left after being drilled by successive batters. First, he was struck in the left wrist by a shot off the bat of Jose Abreu. Two pitches later, Avisail Garcia ripped a comebacker that hit Miley in the left thigh and knocked him off his feet.

That ended Miley's night after 12 pitches. He got only two outs, the shortest outing of his career. The Orioles later announced his injury as a left wrist contusion.

It wasn't the first time the baseball has found Miley on the mound. He was struck in the calf by a line drive in Texas last August and hit in the arm during an exhibition game this spring.

Making his Baltimore debut, Ynoa (1-0) gave up six hits, walked none and struck out five. Purchased in February from the New York Mets, Ynoa pitched in the minors this season before joining the Orioles on Thursday.

Brad Brach, the last of four Baltimore relievers, gave up a run in the ninth but earned his sixth save.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-2) allowed two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings for Chicago. The right-hander is 0-2 in two career starts against his former team.

Gonzalez hit Jonathan Schoop with a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning and gave up a solo shot to Davis in the third.

Garcia drove in a run with a groundout in the Chicago eighth. In the bottom half, Joey Rickard hit an RBI double and another run scored on an error.