Nationals pick up sweep of Braves behind Stephen Strasburg's strong night

By Associated Press April 20, 2017 10:48 PM

ATLANTA -- Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run homer, Stephen Strasburg struck out 10 and the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

A night after had 14 runs on 20 hits, the Nationals couldn't solve R.A. Dickey's knuckleball until Zimmerman homered in the sixth to erase a 2-1 deficit.

Strasburg (2-0) allowed two runs, six hits and two walks in seven innings, winning his first start at SunTrust Park after going 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA in 10 outings at Turner Field. Strasburg improved to 72-8 when the Nationals score at least three runs.

Shawn Kelley had an eventful ninth before earning his second save in three tries. He retired the first two batters before Kurt Suzuki singled and pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers walked. Ender Inciarte followed with a game-ending flyout.

Atlanta went 4-3 on its first homestand at its new ballpark, where it opened by sweeping a four-game series from San Diego.

Dickey (1-2) gave up three runs and three hits in seven innings.

Zimmerman, who has hit safely in 12 of 15 games, doubled to begin the second and scored on Michael Taylor's sacrifice fly, then hit his fifth homer.

Dickey hit an RBI grounder in the second, and Kurt Suzuki had a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

WELCOME BACK, NOT REALLY

Matt Kemp came off the 10-day DL and couldn't catch up to Strasburg's fastball, striking out three times. Kemp, who missed eight games with a sore hamstring, grounded out softly to reliever Koda Glover in the eighth.

NICE GLOVES

Washington RF Bryce Harper ran forward to make a shoestring catch to save two runs in the second. ... Taylor ran up and dove to catch Phillips' liner to save a run in the sixth. ... Strasburg got some good defense behind him in the seventh by LF Adam Eaton, who had to adjust his glove wrist up on a running catch, and 3B Anthony Rendon, who was guarding the foul line and dropped to the ground before throwing out Adonis Garcia.

COOLED OFF

Braves 1B Freddie Freeman was leading the majors with a .440 average but went 0 for 4.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy was scratched from the lineup with right leg tightness. Manager Dusty Baker said he could tell Murphy wasn't following through with his swing during Wednesday's 14-4 win. ... Baker said SS Trea Turner, on the 10-day DL since April 10 with a strained right hamstring, will be activated Friday at the New York Mets but likely won't start. ... LF Jayson Werth was held out of the lineup with a sore groin.

Braves: SS Dansby Swanson wasn't injured, but manager Brian Snitker gave him a scheduled night off from the starting lineup. Swanson pinch ran in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (2-0) has a 3.50 ERA in three starts. He is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts and three relief appearances at Citi Field, where the Nationals open a series Friday.

Braves: RHP Bartolo Colon (1-1) has a 4.24 ERA in three starts going into Friday's outing at Philadelphia.

Was Manny Machado's slide into Dustin Pedroia dirty?

usatsi_10024469.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC April 22, 2017 2:40 PM

Was Manny Machado's slide in the 8th inning a late slide or dirty slide? Machado certainly didn't think so, and he started to help Pedroia as soon as he popped up after contact was made.

Red Sox manager John Farrell had a slightly different take on the matter. 

"If the rule is in place to protect the middle infielder, then it didn't work tonight," Farrell said. "It was a late slide."

Dustin Pedroia, not so much. 

"I've turned double plays in the big leagues for 11 years," he said. "It's my job, and it's not the first time I've been hit and it won't be the last. It's baseball, man."

What say you: normal baseball play or dirty slide?

Bundy, Orioles shut out Red Sox; Pedroia hurts knee

usatsi_10024457.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

By Associated Press April 22, 2017 10:04 AM

BALTIMORE -- If not for the image of Dustin Pedroia limping off the field with the aid of the Red Sox training staff, the talk in both clubhouses probably would have centered on the outstanding pitching performance of Dylan Bundy.

Bundy took a five-hitter into the eighth inning Friday night, yet the buzz after Baltimore's 2-0 victory centered on Pedroia's unexpected exit in the bottom half.

Pedroia, a four-time All-Star, left after hurting his knee. The injury occurred when Manny Machado slid into second on a force play and spiked Pedroia in the back of the left leg.

Boston manager John Farrell contended that Machado violated the rule preventing over-sliding the base.

"If the rule is in place to protect the middle infielder, then it didn't work tonight," he said. "It was a late slide."

Pedroia walked around the clubhouse with just a faint hint of a limp.

"I just got caught in a weird position. I don't know what hit the side of my knee ... it kind of pushed it in a little bit," Pedroia said. "I've turned double plays in the big leagues for 11 years. It's my job, and it's not the first time I've been hit and it won't be the last. It's baseball, man."

Machado sent Pedroia a text, explaining he meant the second baseman no harm.

"You don't want that to happen. I went and tried to grab him as soon as I can," Machado said. "The intention wasn't there. You can just see it."

It was the seventh win in nine games for the Orioles, whose major league-best 11-4 record includes a 9-3 mark in the AL East.

Bundy (3-1) struck out three, walked one and allowed six hits in seven-plus innings. The 2011 first-round draft pick lowered his ERA to 1.37 and extended his run of consecutive scoreless innings to 13.

"It was a tough one," Bundy said. "I got some double play balls that my defense helped me out on and got me out of some jams."

After Bundy yielded a leadoff single in the eighth, Donnie Hart walked pinch-hitter Chris Young before getting two straight outs. Mychal Givens then retired Orioles nemesis Mookie Betts on a popup with runners on the corners.

Brad Brach worked a perfect ninth for his third save -- all in the past three nights. Brach is subbing for All-Star closer Zach Britton, who's on the disabled list.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz (1-1) gave up two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in his first career start at Camden Yards. The left-hander beat Baltimore on April 11, allowing just one run in six innings.

Seeking their sixth win in seven games, the Red Sox managed only two hits over the final six innings. Betts, who went 0 for 4, had at least one hit and one run scored in each of his previous 11 games at Camden Yards.

Bundy gave up a leadoff single in each of the first three innings, and each time he avoided damage with a double-play ball.

Baltimore took the lead in the third when Craig Gentry doubled and scored on a single by Adam Jones.

Machado made it 2-0 in the fifth, launching a 2-1 pitch for his third home run.

