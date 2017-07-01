Baltimore Orioles

Morrison hits 2 HRs as Rays breeze past Orioles 10-3




Morrison hits 2 HRs as Rays breeze past Orioles 10-3

By Associated Press July 01, 2017 9:13 PM

BALTIMORE -- Logan Morrison homered twice, Wilson Ramos hit a three-run drive and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Dylan Bundy and the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Saturday.

Steven Souza had a solo shot for the Rays, who have 23 home runs in their last 12 games. Morrison, who connected in the first inning and again in the third, has 24 for the season -- a career high.

Jake Odorizzi (5-3) was the beneficiary of Tampa Bay's 14-hit attack, which included four doubles. The right-hander pitched five innings, allowing at least three earned runs for the sixth start in a row. He also yielded a home run in his 12th successive appearance, a club record.

The Rays will seek to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday. They are already assured their first series win against Baltimore after going 0-5-1 since April 2016.

Jonathan Schoop homered for the Orioles, who fell behind 8-1 in the fifth inning. It was the 11th game this season in which Baltimore allowed at least 10 runs.

Bundy (8-7) was pitching on six days' rest, part of the team's quest to limit his innings. The 24-year-old missed parts of three minor league seasons with arm problems and is already at 103 innings this season after reaching 109 2/3 as a rookie last year.

"I'm kind of curious to see how Dylan is today with the extra rest," manager Buck Showalter said before the game.

The answer: Not good.

After rain delayed the start of the game for 1 hour, 12 minutes, Bundy threw 31 pitches in the first inning and gave up three runs. Mallex Smith hit a leadoff single and scored from first base on a hit-and-run single by Evan Longoria before Morrison homered to dead center.

Bundy struck out the side in the second before Morrison and Souza went very deep in the third. Morrison's shot landed on Eutaw Street beyond the right-field scoreboard, and two pitches later Souza put one over the center-field wall and into the Rays bullpen for a 5-1 lead.

Bundy allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings. He struck out seven.

Ramos homered off Alec Asher in the fifth, and not long after that many in the crowd of 28,346 began heading toward the exits.

QUALITY AT-BAT

Tampa Bay's Shane Peterson fouled off 11 pitches before hitting a double in the fourth inning to end a 15-pitch at-bat. The marathon lifted Bundy's pitch count from 76 to 91.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: INF Tim Beckham was out of the lineup after leaving Friday's game with left ankle soreness. ... INF Brad Miller, on the DL since June 7 with a right groin strain, began a rehabilitation assignment Saturday at Class-A Charlotte. He played three innings at second base in the opener of a doubleheader.

Orioles: Closer Zach Britton (forearm strain) emerged from Friday's one-inning outing with Class-A Frederick feeling good. "I felt like I was ready to pitch in the big leagues," Britton said Saturday. The lefty will pitch one inning for Triple-A Norfolk on Monday and come off the 60-day DL on Wednesday in Milwaukee. ... 1B Chris Davis (oblique) intends to start throwing Monday. "If that goes well, we will proceed to more stressful baseball activities," Showalter said.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Alex Cobb (6-5, 3.73 ERA), who took a no-hitter into the seventh and pitched eight scoreless innings at Pittsburgh on Tuesday, starts Sunday.

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (4-7, 6.07 ERA) starts for Baltimore. He has given up three runs over his last 11 innings, including 5 1/3 shutout innings Tuesday in Toronto.

Ubaldo Jimenez dominates in Orioles 2-0 win over Blue Jays

Ubaldo Jimenez dominates in Orioles 2-0 win over Blue Jays

By Associated Press June 29, 2017 10:04 PM

TORONTO -- Ubaldo Jimenez pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, Jonathan Schoop had two hits and an RBI and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Thursday night.

Baltimore has won consecutive road series after going more than two months without one. They took two of three at Cincinnati from April 18-20, then didn't win a series away from home before doing so in Tampa Bay last weekend.

After allowing a season-worst nine runs in his previous start against the Rays, Jimenez (3-3) was sharp against Toronto, walking one and striking out a season-high eight. He retired his first eight batters before Ryan Goins doubled in the third, then got another five straight outs.

Jimenez cut his career ERA in eight games at Rogers Centre from 6.33 to 4.89. He's 8-5 in 19 career games against Toronto, his most victories against any opponent other than San Diego (9).

Blue Jays outfielders made spectacular catches to begin and finish the seventh. Center fielder Kevin Pillar leapt and slammed into the scoreboard to snare a drive by Ruben Tejada in right-center field for the first out, and left fielder Carrera raced in to make a diving catch on Schoop to end the inning.

J.A. Happ (2-5) allowed eight hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings for Toronto.

Brad Brach picked up his 15th save in 18 chances.

Schoop hit a sacrifice fly in the third, and Caleb Joseph, a late add to the lineup in place of injured catcher Welington Castillo, hit an RBI single in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Castillo was scratched because of a sprained left knee. ... LHP Zach Britton (strained forearm) struck out two in a perfect inning at Double-A Bowie, throwing 14 pitches. He'll pitch one inning for Class A Frederick on Friday, then pitch for Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) will make a second rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, manager John Gibbons confirmed. Sanchez allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first rehab start at Class A Dunedin on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman (1-5, 8.39) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game home series against Tampa Bay on Friday. Tillman returned to Baltimore earlier this week to be with his wife, who is expecting the couple's first child. RHP Jacob Faria (3-0, 2.10) will start for the Rays.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (4-6, 4.89) starts the opener of a three-game series against Boston. Estrada is 0-4 with a 10.03 ERA in five June starts. RHP Doug Fister (0-1, 4.50) starts for the Red Sox.

Orioles shut out by Blue Jays 4-0 ending win streak




Orioles shut out by Blue Jays 4-0 ending win streak

By Associated Press June 28, 2017 9:52 PM

Marcus Stroman pitched five-hit ball into the eighth inning, Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Stroman (8-4) bounced back nicely from his worst start of the season, a seven-run outing at Texas last Thursday. The right-hander allowed five singles and struck out seven to win for the first time since June 10 at Seattle.

The Orioles had won three in a row.

MORE ORIOLES: Gausman gets first win since May in Orioles win against Blue Jays

Stroman left to a standing ovation after Seth Smith's two-out single in the eighth. Danny Barnes came on and walked Manny Machado, putting a runner in scoring position for Baltimore for the first time. Barnes escaped the jam by striking out Jonathan Schoop.

Roberto Osuna struck out the side in the ninth, finishing a five-hitter. The Blue Jays improved to 3-8 against the Orioles.

Bautista hit a leadoff homer in the first and Smoak added his career-best 21st to begin the fourth. Both homers came off left-hander Wade Miley (3-6), who allowed four runs, three earned, in five innings.

Bautista's drive was his ninth career leadoff homer, the first by a Blue Jays batter this season. The shot to right was Bautista's first opposite-field blast since Sept. 12, 2015.

Smoak has hit more home runs before the All-Star break than any switch hitter since Yankees slugger Mark Teixeira had 22 in 2015.

Toronto used two hits and a walk to load the bases later in the fourth. Bautista hit a run-scoring fielder's choice, and a second run scored on Schoop's throwing error.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: LHP Zach Britton (strained forearm) will pitch in the later innings in his scheduled rehab appearances Friday at Class-A Frederick and Monday at Triple-A Norfolk in a bid to duplicate his regular role in the ninth.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) will make a second rehab start, either with Class A Dunedin or Triple-A Buffalo, before being activated off the disabled list, manager John Gibbons said.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2-3, 7.26 ERA) allowed a season-worst nine runs in his previous start, a June 23 loss at Tampa Bay. He is 7-5 in 18 career games against Toronto.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (2-4, 3.83 ERA) is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in his past three starts. He is winless in two outings against Baltimore this season.

