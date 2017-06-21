Baltimore Orioles

Quick Links

Manny Machado hits 2 bombs in Orioles 6-5 win over Indians

Manny Machado hits 2 bombs in Orioles 6-5 win over Indians

By Associated Press June 21, 2017 6:34 AM

Trending Now

1:11

The Nats don't see Jayson Werth's injury as a long term deal

1:29

Anthony Rendon has the quickest hands on the Nats

1:18

What's different with Gio Gonzalez now than past 3 years?

2:41

If no long term deal in 2017, would Kirk sign one in 2018?

1:30

Jenks reads tweets about the new Caps jerseys

Another poor outing by their starting pitcher left the Baltimore Orioles facing an early three-run deficit and the prospect of another lopsided loss.

Then Manny Machado took over.

Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.

After absorbing a 12-0 defeat one night earlier, Baltimore fell behind 5-2 before rallying to win for only the fourth time in 13 games.

"Coming back from the game we had (Monday) night -- they really took it to us -- it was good to come out ahead against a real good team," manager Buck Showalter said.

Machado hit a solo homer in the first inning and tied it with a three-run drive in the fifth. Then, in the seventh, Machado doubled off Bryan Shaw (1-2) and scored on a double by Adam Jones.

Machado's first four-hit game since last August lifted his batting average 13 points to .227.

"Just happy I was able to do something for us today," Machado said. "We played great baseball. That's what we've got to keep doing, picking each other up."

Miguel Castro (1-0) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to earn his first big league victory.

Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his 13th save, retiring Yan Gomes on a deep fly ball with runners on the corners and two outs.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman allowed five runs and eight hits in four-plus innings, but Baltimore's comeback enabled him to avoid losing a sixth straight start.

Asked to sum up his outing, Tillman uttered three words: "Not very good."

The Orioles allowed at least five runs in a 17th consecutive game. That's the longest run in AL history and just three short of the dubious major league record of 20 set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Juan Encarnacion homered for the Indians, whose season-high winning streak thrust the team into first place in the AL Central.

"Nobody wants to lose, but I don't think this loss will affect tomorrow," manager Terry Francona said.

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin yielded a season-high three homers in 4 2/3 innings. The one pitch he lamented most was the cutter he threw to Machado with two on in the fifth.

"I didn't execute a pitch and it changed the game," he said.

MORE ORIOLES: WHAT DOES MANNY MACHADO'S FUTURE LOOK LIKE?

Quick Links

The Orioles stood no chance against Corey Kluber on Monday night

The Orioles stood no chance against Corey Kluber on Monday night

By Associated Press June 19, 2017 11:35 PM

Trending Now

1:11

The Nats don't see Jayson Werth's injury as a long term deal

1:29

Anthony Rendon has the quickest hands on the Nats

1:18

What's different with Gio Gonzalez now than past 3 years?

2:41

If no long term deal in 2017, would Kirk sign one in 2018?

1:30

Jenks reads tweets about the new Caps jerseys

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth straight victory.

Santana and Austin Jackson had three RBIs apiece for the AL Central leaders, whose recent surge has lifted them to a season-best six games over .500 (37-31).

Cleveland batted around in the fourth and fifth innings and sent eight men to the plate in a three-run sixth that made it 11-0. The Indians banged out a season-high 10 extra-base hits, including seven doubles.

Kluber (6-2) struck out 11 and walked none in his 12th career complete game and second shutout this season. The right-hander gave up a first-inning single to Adam Jones, a single by Seth Smith in the sixth and a single to Hyun Soo Kim in the eighth.

To cap it off, Kluber struck out the side in the ninth.

MORE BASEBALL: CSN'S MLB POWER RANKINGS - WHERE DOES EACH TEAM LAND?

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy (7-6) allowed six runs, six hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. It was another in a series of poor outings by the Orioles, who have yielded at least five runs in 16 straight games.

Despite taking two of three from St. Louis last weekend, Baltimore has dropped nine of 12. Beginning with a 6-1 loss to Washington on June 8, the Orioles have been outscored 106-54.

Bundy kept pace with Kluber until the fourth, when Jose Ramirez, Edwin Encarnacion and Lonnie Chisenhall hit successive doubles to get the rout underway. Ramirez has doubled in seven straight games, an Indians record, and Encarnacion's RBI double was his 1,500th career hit.

Jackson capped the four-run fourth with a two-run double. Kipnis and Santana homered in a four-run fifth, and Cleveland continued the onslaught in the sixth against relievers Vidal Nuno and Gabriel Ynoa.

Quick Links

Stellar outing by Ubaldo Jimenez leads Orioles past Cardinals

Stellar outing by Ubaldo Jimenez leads Orioles past Cardinals

By Associated Press June 18, 2017 5:46 PM

Trending Now

1:11

The Nats don't see Jayson Werth's injury as a long term deal

1:29

Anthony Rendon has the quickest hands on the Nats

1:18

What's different with Gio Gonzalez now than past 3 years?

2:41

If no long term deal in 2017, would Kirk sign one in 2018?

1:30

Jenks reads tweets about the new Caps jerseys

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Sunday.

Seth Smith and Trey Mancini homered to start the first and second innings, respectively, for Baltimore. Welington Castillo also had a solo shot in the fifth that gave the Orioles a 7-2 lead.

Baltimore homered 10 times while winning two of three from the Cardinals to improve to .500 (34-34). It was the first time the Orioles won a three-game series since May 29-31 against the Yankees.

Jimenez (2-2) has struggled most of the season and relinquished his starting role to Alec Asher, who also failed to hold down the job. Jimenez will likely stay in the rotation after allowing just two runs and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

Brad Brach picked up his 12th save for Baltimore.

St. Louis' Lance Lynn (5-4) allowed seven runs and nine hits with five strikeouts and a career-high four home runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Dexter Fowler homered for the fourth consecutive game with a two-run shot in the eighth, and three batters later, Yadier Molina had solo home run that pulled the Cardinals to 8-5.

Stephen Piscotty also hit a pair of solo homers for the Cardinals, who have lost five of six.

Manny Machado's RBI single in the sixth gave Baltimore an 8-2 lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong (right tricep strain) has been "resting and strengthening" after going on the 10-day DL on Thursday, manager Mike Matheny said. Wong is batting .304 in 45 games (125 at-bats).

Orioles: SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist contusion) left the game in the sixth after being hit by a pitch. ... Reliever Darren O'Day (right shoulder strain) will throw his first bullpen session Monday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (5-6, 3.14) is looking to snap a four-game losing streak when he starts the series opener Tuesday against Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.91).

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (7-5, 3.29) has been Baltimore's most effective starter and throws Monday against first-place Cleveland and RHP Corey Kluber (5-2, 4.15).

MORE MLB: 2017 MLB POWER RANKINGS

Load more