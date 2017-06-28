Baltimore Orioles

Kevin Gausman gets first win since May in Orioles 3-1 win against Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman gets first win since May in Orioles 3-1 win against Blue Jays

By Associated Press June 28, 2017 7:00 AM

TORONTO -- In his final start before the calendar changes, Kevin Gausman made sure he didn't finish the month of June without a win.

Gausman won for the first time in four starts, Mark Trumbo hit an RBI double and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Orioles won their third straight and improved to 8-2 against the Blue Jays this season. Toronto is 12-20 against AL East opponents.

The Blue Jays have lost five of seven.

Gausman (4-7) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings, his first scoreless outing of the season, winning for the first time since May 31 against the Yankees. The right-hander came in 0-3 with a 9.20 ERA over his previous three starts.

"He was really working the bottom of the zone," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He pitched a lot with his fastball early and went to some other pitches the second and third time around ."

Gausman said he's made an effort to mix up his arsenal in recent starts.

"Earlier in the season I got way too fastball-happy in some counts," he said. "That's really something I'm trying to do better, mixing up my pitches, moving up and down and in and out, just trying to keep these guys off balance."

Michael Givens pitched 1 2/3 innings and Darren O'Day worked the eighth. Brad Brach gave up a two-out homer to Troy Tulowitzki in the ninth but held on for his 14th save.

Gausman snapped his winless streak against his favorite opponent: he's 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts against the Blue Jays.

"He's got a great arm," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He was hitting his spots for the most part, just enough off speed stuff to keep you honest."

Jose Bautista reached on a bloop single to begin the Toronto first, but the Blue Jays didn't get another hit off Gausman until a one-out single by Kendrys Morales in the fifth.

"I get the best view of everybody who gets on that bump," Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said, "and (Gausman) attacked that zone."

Gausman left after Bautista singled and Martin walked. Givens began his outing with a wild pitch, advancing the runners, then got Josh Donaldson to line out sharply to third. Justin Smoak walked to load the bases but Givens struck out Morales to end the threat.

MORE ORIOLES: 2017 MLB POWER RANKINGS

The Orioles did all the scoring they would need with a two-out rally against Joe Biagini in the first. Jonathan Schoop singled and Jones walked before Trumbo lined a two-run double to center.

Jones made it 3-0 with an RBI single in the third.

Biagini (2-7) allowed three runs and walked a season-worst four in 5 1/3 innings, losing for the fifth time in six starts.

Joey Rickard helps Orioles pull out win in 9th inning for series victory over Rays

Joey Rickard helps Orioles pull out win in 9th inning for series victory over Rays

By Associated Press June 25, 2017 5:00 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Joey Rickard hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles, boosted by three home runs, beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-5 Sunday.

Caleb Joseph, Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop homered for the Orioles.

It was 5-all when Joseph opened the ninth with his third hit, a single off Alex Colome (1-3). Rickard put the Orioles ahead, Schoop was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Adam Jones added a sacrifice fly.

Brad Brach (2-1) earned the win with two innings of shutout relief.

Schoop's 15th home run, a solo shot off reliever Chase Whitley, tied in the eighth.

Evan Longoria's three-run homer off starter Chris Tillman put the Rays up 5-3 in the fifth. It was Longoria's 12th home run of the season and the ninth of his career off Tillman. It was the Rays' only homer of the game, ending a streak of six straight multihomer games.

Joseph and Mancini connected off starter Jake Odorizzi, marking the 11th straight start in which the Rays right-hander has given up a home run, tying a club record.

Mancini became the first Orioles rookie to hit 14 homers before the All-Star break.

Tillman, winless in nine starts since May 7, gave up five runs on eight hits in 4 1-3 innings. In his last four starts, the right-hander has allowed 23 earned runs on 34 hits over 15 innings.

Odorizzi gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1-3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Zach Britton (left forearm strain) had a scoreless inning Saturday night for Class-A Delmarva and will make his fourth rehab appearance Monday at Double-A Bowie. The closer could return July 5.

Rays: C Wilson Ramos, who played for the first time this season Saturday after right knee surgery, was rested. ... Tim Beckham (sore left hand) was out of the lineup.

ROTATION CHANGE

LHP Blake Snell will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. Snell, 0-4 with the Rays earlier this season, is replacing RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who is moving to the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (3-7) looks to stop a three-start losing streak Tuesday night against Toronto RHP Joe Biagini (2-6). Gausman has given up 15 runs over 14 2/3 innings during the skid.

Rays: RHP Alex Cobb (6-5), 2-0 with a 2.29 ERA over his last three starts, faces Pittsburgh RHP Trevor Williams (3-3) Tuesday night.

MORE ORIOLES: Dylan Bundy, O's top Rays 8-3

Dylan Bundy goes 7 innings, O's top Rays 8-3

Dylan Bundy goes 7 innings, O's top Rays 8-3

By Associated Press June 24, 2017 7:38 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Dylan Bundy helped Baltimore avoid a dubious pitching record, throwing seven solid innings as the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Saturday.

The Orioles had given up at least five runs in 20 straight games, matching the major league mark set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Bundy (8-6) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. Relievers Donnie Hart and Mychal Givens combined to keep the Rays scoreless over the final two innings.

Jose Alvarado (0-3) walked the only batter he faced, Seth Smith, leading off the seventh. He was replaced by Jumbo Diaz, who gave up a two-run double to Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini's two-run homer that put Baltimore ahead 7-3.

Baltimore also got a second-inning, two-run homer from Welington Castillo and Adam Jones hit a solo shot in the third.

Corey Dickerson and Evan Longoria homered on consecutive pitches in the third for the Rays.

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos singled in four at-bats in his season debut. The 2014 NL All-Star with Washington missed the first 76 games this season after right knee surgery.

Tampa Bay rookie Jake Faria wound up with a no-decision after winning each of his first three starts in the majors. He permitted three runs and five hits over six innings.

Faria had pitched at least 6 1/3 innings in his first three starts, allowing one run each time.

The Rays tied it at 3 in third when Dickerson had a two-run drive before Longoria went deep on Bundy's next pitch.

Tampa Bay set a team mark with their major league-leading 10th set of back-to-back homers this season. Tampa Bay has sixth straight multihomer games, one off the franchise high.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Closer Zach Britton (left forearm strain) could move his rehab assignment from Class-A Delmarva to Double-A Bowie on Monday.

Rays: RHP Brad Boxberger (strained flexor mass) was expected to be reinstated from the disabled list this weekend but has oblique discomfort and will have a Sunday bullpen session.

SMITH'S SURPRISE

NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith surprised his sister Marsha Smith-Hill, who threw the ceremonial first pitch as part of a cancer survivor salute, by joining her on-the-field.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman (1-5, 8.39 ERA) makes his 10th start since returning from right shoulder bursitis in the series finale Sunday. He allowed five runs and eight hits in four-plus innings Tuesday, but Baltimore's 6-5 comeback win over Cleveland enabled him to avoid losing a sixth straight start.

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.78 ERA) will look Sunday to avoid tying Wilson Alvarez's team record set in 1998 of allowing a homer in 11 consecutive appearances.

