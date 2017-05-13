Hosmer's late homer lifts Royals over Orioles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Hosmer delivered another key hit, doubling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and giving the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Lorenzo Cain singled with one out and Hosmer doubled to right-center field off Vidal Nuno (0-1).

Hosmer is hitting .403 with a .581 slugging percentage, six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in his past 16 games. He has raised his batting average 97 points from .192 to .289 in that span.

Joakim Soria (2-1) worked a flawless eighth to pick up the victory. Kelvin Herrera earned his sixth save in seven chances.

Brandon Moss hit a towering 456-foot shot into the right-field water fountains in the fifth, giving the Royals a 2-1 advantage.

Caleb Joseph had two doubles, a triple, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run for Baltimore.

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy came out after six innings and 112 pitches. Bundy, who was 4-0 in his previous five starts, gave up two runs on four hits, while walking one and striking out eight.

Mike Moustakas and Cain hit back-to-back doubles in the first.

J.J. Hardy tripled with one out in the second when the ball rolled past a diving Jorge Soler in right field. It was Hardy's first triple since June 5, 2012, and the Orioles' first triple this season. He scored on Joseph's double.

Joseph doubled in the seventh and later scored on Duffy's wild pitch, tying it at 2.

Duffy left after seven innings, yielding two runs on eight hits. He walked one, hit a batter and struck out six.