Hosmer's late homer lifts Royals over Orioles

By Associated Press May 13, 2017 9:35 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Hosmer delivered another key hit, doubling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and giving the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Lorenzo Cain singled with one out and Hosmer doubled to right-center field off Vidal Nuno (0-1).

Hosmer is hitting .403 with a .581 slugging percentage, six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in his past 16 games. He has raised his batting average 97 points from .192 to .289 in that span.

Joakim Soria (2-1) worked a flawless eighth to pick up the victory. Kelvin Herrera earned his sixth save in seven chances.

Brandon Moss hit a towering 456-foot shot into the right-field water fountains in the fifth, giving the Royals a 2-1 advantage.

Caleb Joseph had two doubles, a triple, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run for Baltimore.

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy came out after six innings and 112 pitches. Bundy, who was 4-0 in his previous five starts, gave up two runs on four hits, while walking one and striking out eight.

Mike Moustakas and Cain hit back-to-back doubles in the first.

J.J. Hardy tripled with one out in the second when the ball rolled past a diving Jorge Soler in right field. It was Hardy's first triple since June 5, 2012, and the Orioles' first triple this season. He scored on Joseph's double.

Joseph doubled in the seventh and later scored on Duffy's wild pitch, tying it at 2.

Duffy left after seven innings, yielding two runs on eight hits. He walked one, hit a batter and struck out six.

Matt Wieters gets deserving standing ovation before first at-bat against Orioles

By Troy Machir May 08, 2017 7:44 PM

On Monday night, the Nationals and Orioles met in the first gamer of their annual "Battle of the Beltways" series. 

With the first two games taking palace at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore fans got a chance to honor one of their former stars.

Longtime catch matt Wieters made the trip down I-95 this offseason to join the Nationals after a seven-year career with the Orioles, and on Monday, got a chance to return to the inner harbor.

Wieters stepped up to the batter's box in the top of the third inning to face Kevin Gausman, and before the pitcher could begin his wind up, the fans took over. 

Wieters was a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner who helped transform the Orioles back into playoff contenders.

While his career in Baltimore is over, he will never be forgotten by Baltimore faithful. 

 

Orioles complete sweep of White Sox behind five shutout innings from Chris Tillman

By Associated Press May 07, 2017 6:19 PM

BALTIMORE -- Chris Tillman pitched five sharp innings in his season debut, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Trey Mancini had three hits and drove in a run for the Orioles, who took an early 4-0 lead against Jose Quintana (2-5) and coasted to their fourth straight victory.

Sidelined since March with right shoulder bursitis, Tillman came off the disabled list to join an unstable rotation in need of another arm. After walking the first two batters and working out of a bases-loaded jam in the first, Tillman bounced back nicely in his first appearance since the 2016 AL wild-card game.

Tillman (1-0) gave up three singles, walked three and struck out four. The right-hander was lifted after throwing 93 pitches, but not before proving he's still got the stuff that enabled him to go 16-6 last season.

Alec Asher followed, and Brad Brach got two outs for his seventh save.

With the victory, Baltimore finished its first three-game home sweep of the White Sox in 18 years and improved to 20-10 for the first time since 2005.

Quintana allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. He issued two walks, two singles and two runs in the first inning, then gave up two runs and four hits in the second.

The lefty was 2-0 with an 0.64 ERA in his previous two starts, both against Kansas City.

Yolmer Sanchez had three hits for the White Sox, who were swept for the first time this season. Manager Rick Renteria was ejected in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes with umpire Paul Emmel.

Chris Davis hit a sacrifice fly and Mancini added an RBI single in the first.

Manny Machado and Adam Jones hit RBI singles in the second to complete the scoring.

TIME OFF

White Sox SS Tim Anderson was given the day off. "Someone close to him passed. I'm giving him time to deal with it," Renteria said.

HELLO, OLD FRIEND

The Orioles will be see former catcher Matt Wieters during a home-and-home interleague series against Washington that begins Monday. Wieters played eight seasons in Baltimore before signing as a free agent with the Nationals.

"Matt gave a lot of things to us and we gave a lot of things to Matt," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow inflammation) is "getting better in the whole rehab process," Renteria said. Putnam has been on the DL since April 23.

Orioles: C Fernando Pena left in the eighth inning with a thumb injury. ... 2B Jonathan Schoop sat out a second straight game with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch Friday night. "I'm hoping he's back (Monday) but he's still got some soreness there," Showalter said.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After taking Monday off, Chicago opens a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins. The teams have thus far split six games.

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman starts Monday night at Camden Yards against the first-place Nationals. The series shifts to Washington on Wednesday.

