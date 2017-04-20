Baltimore Orioles

Hardy's RBI single in 10th inning lifts Orioles over Reds

By Associated Press April 20, 2017 10:05 PM

CINCINNATI -- J.J. Hardy singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning on Thursday night, and the Baltimore Orioles held on for a 2-1 victory and an interleague series win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Hardy fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before driving in Mark Trumbo from second base with his single off Blake Wood (0-2). The Orioles took two of three in the series, leaving them 8-4 in interleague play against the Reds.

Three Orioles pitchers limited the Reds to two hits for the second night in a row. Cincinnati managed only two singles in a 2-0 loss on Wednesday night.

Darren O'Day (1-1) fanned two of the three batters he faced in the ninth. Brad Brach retired the side in the 10th for his second straight save, filling in while closer Zach Britton recovers from a sore forearm.

Left-hander Wade Miley allowed two hits in eight innings, including Joey Votto's homer in the fourth. Miley matched his career high by fanning 11 for the third time.

Jonathan Schoop extended his hitting streak to eight games with a solo homer in the second off Scott Feldman, his third homer during the streak.

Baltimore wasted chances by getting a pair of runners thrown out at third. Manny Machado was thrown out trying to go from first to third on Trumbo's single in the fourth. Hardy doubled in the fifth, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: LF Seth Smith missed a second straight game with a strained right hamstring. Manager Buck Showalter said the club will decide in the next day or so whether to put him on the DL. ... RHP Chris Tillman, on the DL with bursitis in his pitching shoulder, is expected to make a rehab start on Saturday.

Reds: Catcher Devin Mesoraco will remain on his rehab assignment through the weekend and could rejoin the team next week. He started the season on the DL while working back into shape following hip and shoulder surgery last year. "He knows he's not in 2014 form," manager Bryan Price said, referring to Mesoraco's All-Star season. "He's not going to jump in the lineup and be the 2014 version."

UP NEXT

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (2-1) opens a weekend home series against Boston, facing LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-0).

Reds: Tim Adleman makes his first start of the season as the Reds open a weekend home series against the Cubs, who have won 18 of their last 22 against Cincinnati. Adleman has made two career starts against the Cubs, giving up five runs and 11 hits in 11 1/3 innings. He will face LHP Jon Lester (0-0).

Nationals pick up sweep of Braves behind Stephen Strasburg's strong night

By Associated Press April 20, 2017 10:48 PM

ATLANTA -- Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run homer, Stephen Strasburg struck out 10 and the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

A night after had 14 runs on 20 hits, the Nationals couldn't solve R.A. Dickey's knuckleball until Zimmerman homered in the sixth to erase a 2-1 deficit.

Strasburg (2-0) allowed two runs, six hits and two walks in seven innings, winning his first start at SunTrust Park after going 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA in 10 outings at Turner Field. Strasburg improved to 72-8 when the Nationals score at least three runs.

Shawn Kelley had an eventful ninth before earning his second save in three tries. He retired the first two batters before Kurt Suzuki singled and pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers walked. Ender Inciarte followed with a game-ending flyout.

Atlanta went 4-3 on its first homestand at its new ballpark, where it opened by sweeping a four-game series from San Diego.

Dickey (1-2) gave up three runs and three hits in seven innings.

Zimmerman, who has hit safely in 12 of 15 games, doubled to begin the second and scored on Michael Taylor's sacrifice fly, then hit his fifth homer.

Dickey hit an RBI grounder in the second, and Kurt Suzuki had a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

WELCOME BACK, NOT REALLY

Matt Kemp came off the 10-day DL and couldn't catch up to Strasburg's fastball, striking out three times. Kemp, who missed eight games with a sore hamstring, grounded out softly to reliever Koda Glover in the eighth.

NICE GLOVES

Washington RF Bryce Harper ran forward to make a shoestring catch to save two runs in the second. ... Taylor ran up and dove to catch Phillips' liner to save a run in the sixth. ... Strasburg got some good defense behind him in the seventh by LF Adam Eaton, who had to adjust his glove wrist up on a running catch, and 3B Anthony Rendon, who was guarding the foul line and dropped to the ground before throwing out Adonis Garcia.

COOLED OFF

Braves 1B Freddie Freeman was leading the majors with a .440 average but went 0 for 4.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy was scratched from the lineup with right leg tightness. Manager Dusty Baker said he could tell Murphy wasn't following through with his swing during Wednesday's 14-4 win. ... Baker said SS Trea Turner, on the 10-day DL since April 10 with a strained right hamstring, will be activated Friday at the New York Mets but likely won't start. ... LF Jayson Werth was held out of the lineup with a sore groin.

Braves: SS Dansby Swanson wasn't injured, but manager Brian Snitker gave him a scheduled night off from the starting lineup. Swanson pinch ran in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (2-0) has a 3.50 ERA in three starts. He is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts and three relief appearances at Citi Field, where the Nationals open a series Friday.

Braves: RHP Bartolo Colon (1-1) has a 4.24 ERA in three starts going into Friday's outing at Philadelphia.

Ubaldo Jimenez gives up just two hits as Orioles shut out Reds 2-0

By Associated Press April 19, 2017 11:09 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Ubaldo Jimenez's pitches were flat and his performances were disappointingly short in his first two games. The third time out, the Orioles starter felt a need to shine.

Jimenez pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning, and Baltimore overcame a dominating performance by Cincinnati rookie Amir Garrett, beating the Reds 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Jimenez (1-0) held the Reds to a pair of singles in the second inning and four walks overall in 7 2/3 innings, striking out three. It was a reversal of his first two starts, when he failed to last five innings either time. Those bad showings left him with a little urgency.

"No doubt about it," Jimenez said. "I needed a start like that. I was able to make it sink consistently. It was flat in the first two games."

A bullpen missing its closer finished it off.

RELATED: BRYCE HARPER WENT OFF ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Left-hander Donnie Hart retired Joey Votto on a foul to end the eighth. Brad Brach retired the side in the ninth for his first save of the season, completing the Orioles' first shutout of the season. The Orioles lost closer Zach Britton to a strained forearm on Sunday.

Brach didn't know he'd be filling in as the closer until he was told to warm up for the ninth. He got his fourth career save.

"I had a little bit of adrenalin going there against the first batter," said Brach, who retired Adam Duvall on his first pitch. "I was able to settle down."

The Reds were shut out for the first time this season, wasting another impressive performance by a rookie.

Garrett (2-1) tied the Reds' modern record for a rookie left-hander by striking out 12 in seven innings. Dennys Reyes also fanned a dozen Pirates in 1998. Gary Nolan set the club's modern rookie record by fanning 15 Giants in 1967.

"I tried to stay as low as I could with my pitches, even if it was out of the strike zone," Garrett said. "My changeup was working very well, my slider was working well."

Jonathan Schoop singled home a run in the second, when the Orioles put together three hits. Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the fifth. Garrett left after throwing 97 pitches, 71 of them strikes.

"I don't know if too many guys have had a more impressive start for a rookie than Amir," manager Bryan Price said. "He's come out of the gate throwing strikes."

Garrett gave up seven hits, including a single by Jimenez in the seventh inning. Jimenez has 34 career hits, all of them singles.

"I can see why they're so high on him," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Garrett. "We didn't exactly solve him."

