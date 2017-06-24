Baltimore Orioles

Dylan Bundy goes 7 innings, O's top Rays 8-3

bundy.jpg
USA TODAY Sports Images

By Associated Press June 24, 2017 7:38 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Dylan Bundy helped Baltimore avoid a dubious pitching record, throwing seven solid innings as the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Saturday.

The Orioles had given up at least five runs in 20 straight games, matching the major league mark set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Bundy (8-6) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. Relievers Donnie Hart and Mychal Givens combined to keep the Rays scoreless over the final two innings.

Jose Alvarado (0-3) walked the only batter he faced, Seth Smith, leading off the seventh. He was replaced by Jumbo Diaz, who gave up a two-run double to Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini's two-run homer that put Baltimore ahead 7-3.

Baltimore also got a second-inning, two-run homer from Welington Castillo and Adam Jones hit a solo shot in the third.

Corey Dickerson and Evan Longoria homered on consecutive pitches in the third for the Rays.

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos singled in four at-bats in his season debut. The 2014 NL All-Star with Washington missed the first 76 games this season after right knee surgery.

Tampa Bay rookie Jake Faria wound up with a no-decision after winning each of his first three starts in the majors. He permitted three runs and five hits over six innings.

Faria had pitched at least 6 1/3 innings in his first three starts, allowing one run each time.

The Rays tied it at 3 in third when Dickerson had a two-run drive before Longoria went deep on Bundy's next pitch.

Tampa Bay set a team mark with their major league-leading 10th set of back-to-back homers this season. Tampa Bay has sixth straight multihomer games, one off the franchise high.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Closer Zach Britton (left forearm strain) could move his rehab assignment from Class-A Delmarva to Double-A Bowie on Monday.

Rays: RHP Brad Boxberger (strained flexor mass) was expected to be reinstated from the disabled list this weekend but has oblique discomfort and will have a Sunday bullpen session.

SMITH'S SURPRISE

NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith surprised his sister Marsha Smith-Hill, who threw the ceremonial first pitch as part of a cancer survivor salute, by joining her on-the-field.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman (1-5, 8.39 ERA) makes his 10th start since returning from right shoulder bursitis in the series finale Sunday. He allowed five runs and eight hits in four-plus innings Tuesday, but Baltimore's 6-5 comeback win over Cleveland enabled him to avoid losing a sixth straight start.

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.78 ERA) will look Sunday to avoid tying Wilson Alvarez's team record set in 1998 of allowing a homer in 11 consecutive appearances.

Longoria, Peterson lead Rays over Orioles 15-5

By Associated Press June 23, 2017 10:41 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Evan Longoria and Shane Peterson drove in four runs apiece to back the pitching of Chris Archer and lead the surging Tampa Bay Rays to a 15-5 victory over the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Peterson and Derek Norris hit two-run homers off Ubaldo Jimenez (2-3) as Orioles pitchers allowed at least five runs for the 20th consecutive game, tying a major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Longoria had a two-run single during Tampa Bay's four-run first inning, and Peterson and Norris both went deep in the third to chase Jimenez, who yielded nine runs, seven hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Logan Morrison also had a big night for the Rays, hitting his 22nd homer and finishing with three RBIs.

Archer (6-4) wasn't especially sharp. But the right-hander didn't have to be with the Rays posting a season-high for runs.

Orioles tie unfortunate 93-year-old record by allowing five-plus runs in 20th consecutive game

By Brendan Darr June 23, 2017 8:55 PM

2017 has not been the year of the Baltimore Orioles. On Friday night, that sunk in just a little bit more when they tied a 93-year-old record. And not the good kind of record.

It's never a good thing when you are in the company of a 96-loss team before the season expanded to a 162 games, and yet thanks to Ubaldo Jimenez the Orioles have tied the record.

The Orioles, who are 35-37 entering Friday, are tentatively scheduled to have Dylan Bundy on the mound to avoid claiming the record.

RELATED: ORIOLES ONE GAME AWAY FROM TYING MLB RECORD

