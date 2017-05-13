Baltimore Orioles

Quick Links

Davis and Pena homers not enough as O's fall to Royals

davis.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

Davis and Pena homers not enough as O's fall to Royals

By Associated Press May 13, 2017 10:43 PM

Trending Now

Markieff Morris
0:39

Markieff Morris on why he smacked Stephen A. Smith

1:04

John Wall talks clutch shots and getting one more shot

2:12

STL: Wall silenced all the critics with Game 6 winner

2:14

Watch Phil Chenier's awesome Game 6 Jumbotron video

2:55

Gortat breaks down hectic Game 6, looks forward to Game 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nate Karns struck out a career-high 12 in five innings, Eric Hosmer reached base four times and the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Saturday night.

Karns is the first in franchise history to strike out 12 in five innings. The last major league pitcher to accomplish that was Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs on June 5, 2016.

Baltimore's Chris Davis homered off Seth Maness (1-0) to tie it 3-3 in the sixth, but Brandon Moss went deep off Alec Asher (1-2) to put Kansas City back ahead later that inning. Moss has homered in consecutive games.

Hosmer had two hits and walked twice. The Royals scored three runs in 4 1/3 innings off Chris Tillman.

Francisco Pena homered in the third and fifth innings. Pena had only one career homer entering the game.

Sacrifice flies by Lorenzo Cain and Jorge Bonifacio in the fifth gave the Royals a 3-2 lead.

Maness was making his Royals' debut and his first big league appearance since Aug. 13 because of elbow surgery.

Mike Minor pitched two perfect innings for Kansas City and has allowed one run in 14 2/3 innings in his past eight appearances. Kelvin Herrera worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

Hosmer doubled to start the second and scored on Salvador Perez's single. Hosmer is hitting .422 in his past 17 games to raise his average to .299.

THE DARK SIDE

Orioles manager Buck Showalter thought the baseballs were too dark Friday. Before each game, balls are rubbed with a New Jersey mud from a Delaware River tributary to take the shine off.

"That's something they're working on," Showalter said. "Each night the balls are a different color. Can you imagine if you had other sports that did that? You've got to see the ball, right? It depends on how much the guys who are rubbing the balls up want to make them that night. Doesn't that seem a little strange to you? I find it a little strange that we play with a different ball in the minor leagues than we do in the big leagues."

Quick Links

Orioles' centerfielder Adam Jones donates $20k to Negro League Baseball Museum

Orioles' centerfielder Adam Jones donates $20k to Negro League Baseball Museum

By Cam Ellis May 13, 2017 2:00 PM

Trending Now

Markieff Morris
0:39

Markieff Morris on why he smacked Stephen A. Smith

1:04

John Wall talks clutch shots and getting one more shot

2:12

STL: Wall silenced all the critics with Game 6 winner

2:14

Watch Phil Chenier's awesome Game 6 Jumbotron video

2:55

Gortat breaks down hectic Game 6, looks forward to Game 7

With the Orioles in Kansas City for a weekend series against the Royals, centerfielder Adam Jones took some time to visit the Negro League Baseball Museum. 

While there, it was announced that Jones would also be contributing a sizeable $20k donation to the museum. Not only that, but the centerfielder covered the price of admission for a group of kids from a local nonprofit as well. 

While at the museum, he took a few moments to speak about the experience, and the donation:

Adam Jones: consistently good dude. 

[RELATED: ADAM JONES GETS LENGTHY APPLAUSE AT FENWAY

Quick Links

Hosmer's late homer lifts Royals over Orioles

Hosmer's late homer lifts Royals over Orioles

By Associated Press May 13, 2017 9:35 AM

Trending Now

Markieff Morris
0:39

Markieff Morris on why he smacked Stephen A. Smith

1:04

John Wall talks clutch shots and getting one more shot

2:12

STL: Wall silenced all the critics with Game 6 winner

2:14

Watch Phil Chenier's awesome Game 6 Jumbotron video

2:55

Gortat breaks down hectic Game 6, looks forward to Game 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Hosmer delivered another key hit, doubling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and giving the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Lorenzo Cain singled with one out and Hosmer doubled to right-center field off Vidal Nuno (0-1).

Hosmer is hitting .403 with a .581 slugging percentage, six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in his past 16 games. He has raised his batting average 97 points from .192 to .289 in that span.

Joakim Soria (2-1) worked a flawless eighth to pick up the victory. Kelvin Herrera earned his sixth save in seven chances.

Brandon Moss hit a towering 456-foot shot into the right-field water fountains in the fifth, giving the Royals a 2-1 advantage.

Caleb Joseph had two doubles, a triple, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run for Baltimore.

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy came out after six innings and 112 pitches. Bundy, who was 4-0 in his previous five starts, gave up two runs on four hits, while walking one and striking out eight.

Mike Moustakas and Cain hit back-to-back doubles in the first.

J.J. Hardy tripled with one out in the second when the ball rolled past a diving Jorge Soler in right field. It was Hardy's first triple since June 5, 2012, and the Orioles' first triple this season. He scored on Joseph's double.

Joseph doubled in the seventh and later scored on Duffy's wild pitch, tying it at 2.

Duffy left after seven innings, yielding two runs on eight hits. He walked one, hit a batter and struck out six.

Load more