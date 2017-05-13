Davis and Pena homers not enough as O's fall to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nate Karns struck out a career-high 12 in five innings, Eric Hosmer reached base four times and the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Saturday night.

Karns is the first in franchise history to strike out 12 in five innings. The last major league pitcher to accomplish that was Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs on June 5, 2016.

Baltimore's Chris Davis homered off Seth Maness (1-0) to tie it 3-3 in the sixth, but Brandon Moss went deep off Alec Asher (1-2) to put Kansas City back ahead later that inning. Moss has homered in consecutive games.

Hosmer had two hits and walked twice. The Royals scored three runs in 4 1/3 innings off Chris Tillman.

Francisco Pena homered in the third and fifth innings. Pena had only one career homer entering the game.

Sacrifice flies by Lorenzo Cain and Jorge Bonifacio in the fifth gave the Royals a 3-2 lead.

Maness was making his Royals' debut and his first big league appearance since Aug. 13 because of elbow surgery.

Mike Minor pitched two perfect innings for Kansas City and has allowed one run in 14 2/3 innings in his past eight appearances. Kelvin Herrera worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

Hosmer doubled to start the second and scored on Salvador Perez's single. Hosmer is hitting .422 in his past 17 games to raise his average to .299.

THE DARK SIDE

Orioles manager Buck Showalter thought the baseballs were too dark Friday. Before each game, balls are rubbed with a New Jersey mud from a Delaware River tributary to take the shine off.

"That's something they're working on," Showalter said. "Each night the balls are a different color. Can you imagine if you had other sports that did that? You've got to see the ball, right? It depends on how much the guys who are rubbing the balls up want to make them that night. Doesn't that seem a little strange to you? I find it a little strange that we play with a different ball in the minor leagues than we do in the big leagues."