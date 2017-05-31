Baltimore Orioles

Birds look to bounce back, prep for rubber match

Birds look to bounce back, prep for rubber match

By Associated Press May 31, 2017 12:21 PM

BALTIMORE -- The New York Yankees are playing as well as any team in the majors, and they can take a key three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Camden Yards.

After dropping the opener 3-2, New York rebounded with a dominant 8-3 win Tuesday night.

While Yankees manager Joe Girardi is pleased with his team's performance this season, he knows there still room for improvement.

"I just think at times we've been a little inconsistent with that we've done," Girardi said. "Teams go through that. Other times, we've pitched really, really well and have not scored runs. Other times, we scored runs and not pitched really, really well. Through the course of the season, you're going to go through that, or you're going to end up with 120 wins and that has not happened.

"I still like the way we're playing. We have a chance every game."

The Yankees are displaying power this season, led by rookie right fielder Aaron Judge, who has 17 home runs and a team-high 37 RBIs. On Tuesday, Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday each hit a pair of solo homers, which took the pressure off starter Luis Severino.

Girardi appreciates that type of production from his hitters, especially against Baltimore, which has a high-powered offense of its own.

"It's never an easy game when we play them," Girardi said. "They're a very good team and they're very explosive. You never really feel it's safe."

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter has also been impressed with the Yankees this season. The Orioles' pitchers will need to do a much better job containing New York's lineup to avoid losing a home series for just the second time this season.

"They're a really good club," Showalter said. "They're going to be really hard to beat."

The Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka (5-4, 5.86 ERA) appears to be getting back on track. The right-hander allowed just one run and had a career-high 13 strikeouts in his last outing against the Oakland A's, but he still endured his third consecutive loss. In his previous two starts, Tanaka allowed a total of 14 runs on 16 hits over just 4 2/3 innings, which put added pressure on the bullpen.

Tanaka is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in six career starts against Baltimore. He got a no-decision at Camden Yards on April 8, when he pitched five innings of three-run ball.

The Orioles will counter with right-hander Kevin Gausman, who has also pitched better after some early struggles. He has thrown consecutive quality starts and has shown better command recently.

In his last outing, Friday against the Houston Astros, Gausman (2-4, 6.17 ERA) allowed two runs on a pair of solo homers over 6 2/3 innings. The Orioles, however, could not muster any offense in a 2-0 loss.

Gausman has enjoyed some success against the Yankees over his career, going 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA in 19 appearances (13 starts).

"I know my stuff's really good when I'm getting a lot of foul balls," Gausman said. "That's one thing that throughout my whole career, when I'm on, guys are fouling it off. Unfortunately, it kind of gets me into deep counts."

Orioles woes continue in loss to division-leading Yankees

Orioles woes continue in loss to division-leading Yankees

By Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:39 PM

BALTIMORE -- Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday each homered twice, Aaron Judge drove in two runs and the New York Yankees received a solid pitching performance from Luis Severino in an 8-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Gardner set the tone for the AL East leaders by connecting on the third pitch from Chris Tillman (1-2), who had not allowed a home run in his previous four starts this season.

Holliday went deep in the first inning and again in the third, his 22nd career multihomer game.

Gardner's second solo shot sparked a three-run fourth that made it 8-0.

Severino (4-2) gave up one run and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking one. Although the right-hander's run of 17 consecutive scoreless innings ended in the sixth, he has gone four straight starts without allowing a home run for the first time in his career.

Orioles seek another win vs. Yankees

Orioles seek another win vs. Yankees

By Associated Press May 30, 2017 4:37 PM

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles finally ended a long losing streak and will look to build on that much-needed victory against the New York Yankees at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

The Orioles took the series opener 3-2 in a Monday matinee and snapped a seven-game skid -- their longest drought since losing nine straight in July 2011. Dylan Bundy pitched seven strong innings while Jonathan Schoop drove in a pair of runs.

Despite the loss, the Yankees have a firm grip on first place in the American League East with an opportunity to further distance themselves. After leaving Baltimore on Wednesday, the Yankees travel to Toronto for a four-game series against the last-place Blue Jays before returning home for six games with the Boston Red Sox and Orioles.

"I think this is a very important stretch obviously because we're in our division," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "But you can't look too far ahead. You just have to look at the game in front of you and prepare the best you can."

The Orioles are hoping to turn things around over the nine-game homestand that began Monday. Baltimore is 16-7 at Camden Yards -- the best home mark in the American League.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said some mental fatigue has played a part in the recent slide that has seen his team lose 13 of the last 17 games.

"That's true with any club," Showalter said. "That's one of the challenges you go through. It's a convenient excuse. We're always looking for whys on both sides of it when things are showing up well on the scoreboard and when they're not.

"But it's always a factor. It's always a factor, and I think everybody is the same degree of physical challenges here. Everybody's got a tale of woe with the schedule or something that they've been wronged somehow."

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino (3-2, 3.11 ERA) will start Tuesday and he has been dominant, allowing three or fewer runs in each of his past four starts. In his last outing against Kansas City, Severino threw eight shutout innings with four hits and seven strikeouts.

It's been a long road for Severino, who was bumped from the starting rotation and was 0-8 in 11 starts last season. The Yankees sent him down to the minors to work on his mechanics before he pitched effectively as a reliever.

Now, he is showing top-of-the rotation command.

"He's pitching the way we thought he was capable of pitching," Girardi said.

In six appearances against the Orioles, including four starts, Severino is 1-1 with a 4.74 ERA.

Baltimore will counter with Chris Tillman, who has been inconsistent after starting the season on the DL with right shoulder bursitis.

Over five starts, Tillman (1-1, 4.43 ERA) has pitched past the fifth inning just once and has walked nine batters and struck out 15.

Tillman struggled early in his past start against the Twins, but eventually settled down. However, he still took his first loss after allowing four runs on nine hits over five innings and 104 pitches.

"Definitely didn't feel like a setback," Tillman said. "Physically felt great, as good as I've felt in a long, long time. Just mechanically I was off, timing was off, (and my) tempo was off. Positives I'm able to take from the game is I finished with three zeros, I guess."

In 19 career starts against the Yankees, Tillman is 8-6 with a 4.63 ERA.

