Baltimore Orioles

Adam Jones taunted by racial slurs during Orioles game at Fenway Park

Adam Jones taunted by racial slurs during Orioles game at Fenway Park

By Associated Press May 02, 2017 10:16 AM

BOSTON -- Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said he was taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park during Baltimore's Major League Baseball game against the Boston Red Sox.

Jones, who is black, said someone in the crowd threw a bag of peanuts at him Monday night. He said he had been the subject of racist heckling in Boston's ballpark before, but this was one of the worst cases of fan abuse he had heard in his 12-year career, according to USA Today Sports.

The five-time All-Star said he was "called the N-word a handful of times" in quotes reported by USA Today Sports and The Boston Globe.

"It's unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being," Jones said.

USA Today Sports reported that Red Sox officials confirmed that a fan threw a bag of peanuts at Jones and was ejected from the stadium.

"It's pathetic," Jones said. "It's called a coward. What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand. Something that really hurts somebody."

The Orioles' 5-2 victory marked the latest testy game between the AL East rivals this season, including a dustup in Baltimore just more than a week ago.

In the teams' previous meeting at Camden Yards, Boston reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Manny Machado's head and hit the slugger's bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined.

Machado had rankled the Red Sox with a late slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia's left leg two days earlier. Pedroia missed a handful of games.

Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy hit Mookie Betts near the left hip with a fastball Monday night, prompting loud boos.

Adam Jones, Kevin Gausman ejected in Red Sox 4-2 win over O's

Adam Jones, Kevin Gausman ejected in Red Sox 4-2 win over O's

By Associated Press May 03, 2017 10:10 PM

BOSTON (AP) -- Hours after Major League Baseball held a conference call to tell the Red Sox and Orioles to stop their festering feud, Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning for hitting a batter and Boston went on to win 4-2 Wednesday night.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was later tossed, too, soon after being upset by a called strike. On Monday night, the All-Star was the target of racial slurs at Fenway Park, prompting apologies from the Red Sox, the mayor of Boston and the governor of Massachusetts.

Gausman was tossed by plate umpire Sam Holbrook after what appeared to be a curveball hit Xander Bogaerts. Catcher Caleb Joseph slammed his mask on the plate and manager Buck Showalter bolted from the dugout to argue. Gausman looked puzzled, at first, and then hollered.

Before the game, the teams talked to MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre, with Red Sox manager John Farrell saying the message was "Enough is enough" after Boston pitchers recently threw at Orioles star Manny Machado. On April 21, Machado made a late slide that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

RELATED: MORE ON THE PAIR OF EJECTIONS

Josh Rutledge drove in a pair of runs for Boston. He entered the game in the first inning after starting third baseman Marco Hernandez left with a strained left shoulder.

Drew Pomeranz (3-1) gave up two runs on five hits, his fourth time in five starts he's allowed two or fewer runs. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth, fanning Machado to end it for his 10th save.

Gausman (1-3) took the loss. Reliever Richard Bleier allowed Bogaerts to score on Rutledge's single in the second.

Jones was angered over a called second strike, then was ejected after he struck out swinging. He flipped his bat and helmet toward Holbrook as he walked away.

A day after Machado went on an expletive-filled tirade after Chris Sale's fastball sailed behind him, he went a quiet 0 for 5.

Boston made it 4-0 against Bleier in the fourth when Chris Young had an RBI double, Rutledge a run-scoring grounder and Pedroia a sacrifice fly.

The Orioles got to Pomeranz for two runs in the sixth. Trey Mancini had a sacrifice fly and J.J. Hardy an RBI single.

Orioles go ballistic after umpire ejects Kevin Gausman from start against Red Sox

Orioles go ballistic after umpire ejects Kevin Gausman from start against Red Sox

By Peter Hailey May 03, 2017 8:25 PM

The Orioles and Red Sox may never play a drama-free game again.

On Wednesday night at Fenway Park, yet another incident involving the two teams occurred. But this one, at least on the surface, appeared to be a total accident.

In the second inning of his start, Kevin Gausman delivered a curveball that hit Boston's Xander Bogaerts. Home plate umpire Sam Holbrook immediately tossed Gausman for plunking Bogaerts, which caused Baltimore players to lose their minds.

MORE ORIOLES: MANNY MACHADO IS SICK OF THE RED SOX

Here's a video of the HBP:

After realizing that Holbrook gave Gausman the thumb, catcher Caleb Joseph slammed his mask with nearly enough force to break ground and send it to the core of the Earth. According to Buster Olney, meanwhile, Gausman pleaded his case to Holbrook, saying the off-speed pitch simply got away from him. 

The battery mates weren't the only two O's who were incensed by the ejection, though:

This is some beef that apparently doesn't need to be refrigerated to last.

UPDATE - 9:27 PM

And now, Adam Jones has been thrown out, too:

Holbrook's going to need some aspirin after this one because his arm is probably going to be a little sore.

